Japanese translation needed

Hiroko sent not only the paste-like “cat’s snacks” for Leon and Hili, but also what appears to be a fish for each cat, and which Hili ate with relish (metaphorical relish, that is).

I’m curious as to what the Japanese wrapper says, so could a Japanese-reading reader provide a translation of whatever is legible on this wrapper? (Photo by Andrzej)

  jerry piven
    Posted January 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    The translation is: “yaki katsuo” (broiled bonito fish)….

  Jerry Piven
    Posted January 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    It reads “yaki katsuo” (broiled bonito fish).

    The wrapper also says it’s moist, juicy, and delicious…. Try it for yourself. Some Japanese kitty snacks are higher quality than one finds at Red Lobster. (Not that that’s saying much….)

  Andrew Griffin
    Posted January 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Good morning from Tokyo!
    Before you get deluged with other translations, here is mine:
    Round medalion “Grilled Bonito”
    Blue ribbon:”genuine…[can’t see rest due to glare]
    White strip on right:”Straight from Tosashimizu” [a fishing town way down south in Shikoku]
    Little red characters:”domestic produce”
    White strip on left: “moist and juicy, full of flavor. Due to its tasty ingredients, a real treat for your favorite cat.”
    Have a great day!
    Andrew

  David
    Posted January 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Translation: Yaki Katsuo or grilled bonito from Tosa Shimizu City, Kochi Prefecture, Shikoku Island (one of the big four islands )

