Stunning footage of flying birds from a ultralight plane in the flock

Here is some unbelievably mesmerizing video showing a man flying with birds that he rescues and trains to migrate. According to Storytrender and National Geographic, the man is 58-year-old Christian Moullec of France, who started training lesser white-fronted geese (Ancer erythropus) to fly from Germany to Sweden in the 1990’s to reintroduce them into the wild. These flights took weeks, as National Geographic’s interview notes:
How did you get started in flying among birds?
In 1995 I wanted to reintroduce lesser white-fronted geese into the wild in Lapland [north of Sweden]. At the beginning it was very difficult for me. The birds didn’t want to follow me.
Do you have a favorite story from flying with the birds?
My favorite was a big flight with 33 lesser white-fronted geese, from northern Sweden to southwestern Germany. My wife was on board with me and she was [five months pregnant and] expecting our first son. The trip lasted 5 weeks. With my wife and some biologist friends, we hope to continue to make other migrations for the success of the reintroduction project of lesser white-fronted geese in the wild.
Now, from March to October, in the season of non-migration, he takes tourists up to fly with the birds in a camera-equipped two-person ultralight aircraft, using the money to fund his conservation efforts. Watch the video below to see some amazing footage. You’ll also see the tourists try to touch the flying birds, something I wouldn’t want to do. But according to Storytrender it’s dangerous only for the tourist:
The Frenchman encourages passengers on his microlight to reach out and touch the birds mid-flight although admits that can sometimes end in disaster.
He said: “My birds are happy to be touched but generally birds do not like to be caressed in flight because it can unbalance them.
“If a bird is unbalanced during flight they can poo on the passenger and that has happened once or twice.”
Watch and be amazed, but be sure to watch the whole thing and put it on the biggest screen that you can. (One person brought an accordion up there!)
The beauty of this almost makes me weep. If you want to have a “vol avec les oiseaux”, you can get the details here. It’ll cost you 636 euros, but I’d do it in a heartbeat. Where else can you get the chance to fly right up among the birds? Next time I’m in France. . . .
To witness them up close; pushing themselves to the limits of their endurance…astonishing.
This is soooo cool.
The International Crane Foundation (in Baraboo, WI) used to do this sort of thing in an effort to increase Whooping Crane populations. The flight were abandoned when it was found that they didn’t help.
This footage is wonderful.
It also gives me a reason to call attention to director Carroll Ballard’s sadly forgotten 1996 movie “Fly Away Home” (starring Anna Paquin, Jeff Daniels, and Dana Delany), which is about much the same subject as this material.
“Fly Away Home” dramatizes the story of a man named Bill Lishman, who in 1986 was heavily involved in a similar real-life story.
Ballard has been a wizard with films involving nature, animals, and people: “The Black Stallion” (1979) being his most famous production. Others — both excellent — include “Never Cry Wolf (1983) and “Duma” (1992, which will probably be his last, since he is 80 now).
Anyone who is moved by the images in today’s post will surely find many comparable rewards in “Fly Away Home”, too, along with its companions in Ballard’s filmography.
I really enjoyed watching it just last week! Would recommend to anyone with kids, or an interest in geese.
Sorrowfully, mfdempsey1946, Mr Lishman
just last week upon Dr Coyne’s birthing day
… … died.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Lishman
Blue
Trigger warning: Jeff Daniels looks startlingly young in this movie.
Absolutely wonderful! What an incredible and moving experience it would be!
I agree completely with you Jerry. I nearly cried and I’d do that in a heartbeat given the opportunity.
Now that put a smile on my face ! Stunning footage.
I just rented Fly Away Home from the library to watch with kiddo after seeing similar news. Birds are amazing.
Extraordinary, with wonderful views of Le Mont Saint Michel.
Great views of the birds against ancient architecture.
I fairly cried out in awe and wonder. But why did one of the passengers bring an accordian??
Here’s a clip of David Attenborough boating in vee formation with a family of greylag geese flying alongside.
Certainly get some great video of the birds in flight that you could only get this way. Ultralights are just about the only affordable way to do private flying these days. You do not need a license to get into ultralights.
It’s especially expensive and restricted to fly in Europe. In the US it’s still doable but it’s getting harder to afford.
Yes, when I was doing it many many years ago I was flying around in my grandfather’s J3 cub and burning his gas. At that time you could get a J3 in pretty good shape for under $5,000. Today, if you can find one it would be at least $30,000 I would guess.
Beautiful but not for me. Flying with geese clearly requires something this here grounded chicken lacks. Seriously, that thing looks like it was built out of the same stuff as those old folding lawn chairs populating my early ’80’s youth!
On a more serious and sadder note, Jerry Van Dyke has died.
Actually, the materials in the ultralights are pretty good and generally of aircraft quality. That includes the bolts and nuts. The most likely problems are with the engines, which are usually 2 cycle types. However, engine failure usually just means you need to land.
I don’t doubt their strength, but I’m still a chicken at heart, quite unlike another person whose death has just been announced. Gemini, Apollo, and space shuttle astronaut John Young has died.
Yes, seems like far too many lately. Always thought Jerry Van Dyke was the funny one.
Beautiful!
There are quite a few other videos on YouTube showing birds from ulra lites. Here’s one with more exotic backdrops and less emphasis on the humans. Good music too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv6Q_SW71zM
At first, “[t]he birds didn’t want to follow me.”
Not surprised at that, but how did he get them to start?
And @ ~2:40 – very dinoasurish-looking.