Stunning footage of flying birds from a ultralight plane in the flock

Here is some unbelievably mesmerizing video showing a man flying with birds that he rescues and trains to migrate. According to Storytrender and National Geographic, the man is 58-year-old Christian Moullec of France, who started training lesser white-fronted geese (Ancer erythropus) to fly from Germany to Sweden in the 1990’s to reintroduce them into the wild. These flights took weeks, as National Geographic’s interview notes:

How did you get started in flying among birds?

My favorite was a big flight with 33 lesser white-fronted geese, from northern Sweden to southwestern Germany. My wife was on board with me and she was [five months pregnant and] expecting our first son. The trip lasted 5 weeks. With my wife and some biologist friends, we hope to continue to make other migrations for the success of the reintroduction project of lesser white-fronted geese in the wild.

Do you have a favorite story from flying with the birds?

In 1995 I wanted to reintroduce lesser white-fronted geese into the wild in Lapland [north of Sweden]. At the beginning it was very difficult for me. The birds didn’t want to follow me.

Now, from March to October, in the season of non-migration, he takes tourists up to fly with the birds in a camera-equipped two-person ultralight aircraft, using the money to fund his conservation efforts. Watch the video below to see some amazing footage. You’ll also see the tourists try to touch the flying birds, something I wouldn’t want to do. But according to Storytrender it’s dangerous only for the tourist:

The Frenchman encourages passengers on his microlight to reach out and touch the birds mid-flight although admits that can sometimes end in disaster. He said: “My birds are happy to be touched but generally birds do not like to be caressed in flight because it can unbalance them. “If a bird is unbalanced during flight they can poo on the passenger and that has happened once or twice.”

Watch and be amazed, but be sure to watch the whole thing and put it on the biggest screen that you can. (One person brought an accordion up there!)