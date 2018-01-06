Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Jerry is sleeping off the jetlag, so I’m doing the wake-up call this morning.
There’s a heartwarming tribute to a hedgehog, click through to read the whole thread on Twitter.
A baby bird that looks like it belongs in Jurassic Park.
And a unlikely friendship.
A visual illusion to bamboozle your eyes.
One can only wonder what prompted this warning.
Finally, a modest note from Poland’s most famous cat.
Hili: Thank goodness everything goes well.
Me: whose goodness?
Hili: Mine
In Polish:
Hili: Dzięki dobroci wszystko idzie dobrze.
Ja: Czyjej dobroci?
Hili: Mojej.
Young blue heron babies are hard to see in the nest because the nests are high in the trees and are built of large sticks. Only when they get a bit older do they show above the nesting material. The bird shown gives us a rare glimpse. A dinosaur..yes! Right out of Jurassic Park.
Just a note on Jet Lag. I don’t believe you actually sleep off jet lag. Jet lag or desynchronosis will go away with time and returning the body clock to the time zone you are in. All the need for sleep is because of going without sleep for many hours as happens with many people on planes. Usually the more time zones you cross the more jet lagged you get. Also traveling east is usually worst than west.
This is very informational, Randall; I knew
squat of this.
Just that from the central USA going to and
coming back from … … all within just a nine –
day jaunt thereto and back on a business trip
… … the west coast of Japan did not hurt and
damage sleep – wise and lagged – wise —
either way — nearly at all like I thought
that it would.
Why d’AllYa’All ‘spose through so many time
zones this traveling west V traveling east
is, thus, of such a difference.
And of time zones, what would be the
negatives to just one … … Worldwide … … time
zone ? = a serious query — — as a kiddo
of mine actually advocates for this … …
something he terms as UTC !
Blue
I can only say that I have traveled both directions several times. It almost always screws me up. When I flew east to Europe it would take two or three days. The effect was you wake up at 3 am. wide awake. Flying west it did not seem to last as long. I think the time of day you arrive also seems to matter. When I was flying to the far east and then back to Hawaii, the flights back would always arrive at around 7 am. in Hawaii. That was not good. I don’t think one time zone would help much – the body clock does not care.
Yeah, if you travel often, like Jerry, it would be a good idea to get a light box and use it for a few days (at the appropriate times) to regain a proper rhythm.
Yes, I noted that too: traveling East gives you a jet lag, traveling West (well for me) not at all.
Note that the pizza warning isn’t visible until the box is opened.
Stunning this Moray Eel friendship.
Most divers fear Moray Eels, because their bite is bad. They have 2 pairs of jaws, one pair you see and one pair deeper in their throats, both with inward pointing teeth. A hand bitten by a Moray Eel comes out shredded…