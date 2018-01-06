Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Jerry is sleeping off the jetlag, so I’m doing the wake-up call this morning.

There’s a heartwarming tribute to a hedgehog, click through to read the whole thread on Twitter.

Goodbye, my tiny friend. Little hedgehog died exactly one month shy of his 5th birthday, an average duration within the 4-6 years expected for domestic hedgehogs, but a life filled with adventures. He went quickly & will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/X1WGClxw6q — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) January 5, 2018

A baby bird that looks like it belongs in Jurassic Park.

It's #NationalBirdDay, so here's a baby blue heron, especially for anyone who wonders what happened to the dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/euKT4HIgFB — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) January 5, 2018

And a unlikely friendship.

A visual illusion to bamboozle your eyes.

Patterns are aligned vertically and horizontally, but the alignments appear to bend. pic.twitter.com/vMHGuJKIQM — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) January 6, 2018

One can only wonder what prompted this warning.

There's a story behind every warning. pic.twitter.com/eltK41ERpA — You Had One Job (@JustHadOneJob) February 15, 2017

Finally, a modest note from Poland’s most famous cat.

Hili: Thank goodness everything goes well.

Me: whose goodness?

Hili: Mine

In Polish:

Hili: Dzięki dobroci wszystko idzie dobrze.

Ja: Czyjej dobroci?

Hili: Mojej.