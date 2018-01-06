Caturday felids: Drug wars between Maru and Hana,11 year old imagines his dead cat in the cycle of life, cat saves professor and family from fire

Happy Saturday! Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus is back in the building, though his office has a heat problem: it’s about 55 degrees F (13°C) in here. But it’s a frigid 7° F (-14°C) outside, and I froze my face on the 10-minute walk to work.

But let’s keep up tradition and have a Caturday felid. (Does anybody read these carefully selected items?)

First up, Maru and Hana fight over catnip, and both of them get baked. Ive never seen a video of Maru stoned before, and I’ve seen many Maru clips!

From Aeon Videos, , we have a touching video of an 11-year old narrating what he thinks happened—and will happen—after his beloved cat ( “puss” in Dutch) dies. The cat doesn’t go to Heaven or anything, for of course most Dutch are atheists.

The notes:

1Minute Nature is a Dutch series of short vignettes in which children from the Netherlands reflect on how they experience nature. In this episode, 11-year-old Lieuwe recalls finding his pet cat dead, and gives an imaginative (if not entirely accurate) account of what will happen to the cat’s body after he buries it, grappling with the universal human struggle to process death by finding a slightly macabre, but funny link between himself and the dead pet. Director: Katinka Baehr, Stef Visjager

Animator: Kris Kobes

Website: Radiomakers Desmet

Tom Nichols is an anti-Trump conservative whose Wikipedia bio describes him as “a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, at the Harvard Extension School, a Sovietologist, and a five-time undefeated Jeopardy! champion.” That’s a pretty polymathic bio, and he’s also the author of several books, one of which, The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters, is recommended by Grania. In this series of tweets, which I couldn’t reproduce without some duplication, he tells the story

So, I’m sitting and warming up while waiting to do some work on the house, and here is the story of why Carla was a hero kitty. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2017

Basically, the fire burned under the floor, trapping smoke between the floor and ceiling. Fire investigator said it’s one of the most dangerous types because it goes undiscovered until it’s too late. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2017

The smoke and house alarms tripped, but by that time the FD was already on the way. The cat patiently waited for Lynn in the bedroom, and we all jumped in the car outside while the fire was put out. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2017

The investigator was amazed because apparently cats are a common casualty of fires – because their instinct is to hide under something. Ours woke us, then waited for us to get her where we knew she’d be. /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2017

We were told, yet again, that the extra time was the difference between “bad” and “tragic.”

All because: cat 🙂

So, we’re okay, house is a mess but okay, and the cat gets spoiled for life even more than I already was spoiling her.

/6x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2017

And here is the lovely and prescient Carla from Nichols’s Twitter feed:

