Caturday felids: Drug wars between Maru and Hana,11 year old imagines his dead cat in the cycle of life, cat saves professor and family from fire

Happy Saturday! Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus is back in the building, though his office has a heat problem: it’s about 55 degrees F (13°C) in here. But it’s a frigid 7° F (-14°C) outside, and I froze my face on the 10-minute walk to work.
But let’s keep up tradition and have a Caturday felid. (Does anybody read these carefully selected items?)
First up, Maru and Hana fight over catnip, and both of them get baked. Ive never seen a video of Maru stoned before, and I’ve seen many Maru clips!
********
From Aeon Videos, , we have a touching video of an 11-year old narrating what he thinks happened—and will happen—after his beloved cat ( “puss” in Dutch) dies. The cat doesn’t go to Heaven or anything, for of course most Dutch are atheists.
The notes:
1Minute Nature is a Dutch series of short vignettes in which children from the Netherlands reflect on how they experience nature. In this episode, 11-year-old Lieuwe recalls finding his pet cat dead, and gives an imaginative (if not entirely accurate) account of what will happen to the cat’s body after he buries it, grappling with the universal human struggle to process death by finding a slightly macabre, but funny link between himself and the dead pet.
Director: Katinka Baehr, Stef Visjager
Animator: Kris Kobes
Website: Radiomakers Desmet
*********
Tom Nichols is an anti-Trump conservative whose Wikipedia bio describes him as “a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, at the Harvard Extension School, a Sovietologist, and a five-time undefeated Jeopardy! champion.” That’s a pretty polymathic bio, and he’s also the author of several books, one of which, The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters, is recommended by Grania. In this series of tweets, which I couldn’t reproduce without some duplication, he tells the story
And here is the lovely and prescient Carla from Nichols’s Twitter feed:
h/t: Blue
I’ve never had a cat who responded to catnip/catmint (Nepeta). Quite disappointing, really. In my garden I grow some Walker’s Low hybrid catmint (Nepeta x faasenii) is there another species or hybrid anyone might suggest instead?
And the kid and his dead cat/three glasses of milk…creepy/cute. I’m glad that technology has made it easier to film/record the amusing ways in which children attempt to make sense of their world. It doesn’t have to be as artistic as the one shown to be charming.
Catnip, according to several sources, is the species Nepeta cataria, while catmint is the genus Nepeta (though N. cataria is also referred to as catmint). Walker’s low is a nice decorative plant, but I’d go for N. cataria if you want to test whether a cat is responsive. I guess the concentration of nepetalactone, which is said to be the active ingredient, is higher in N. cataria than in other catmints, but I don’t know.
I will seek your recommended plant out this spring. I think it is sold frequently in the big chain pet stores but usually looks as if it is near death (can’t they water those poor plants?). I started growing the Walkers Low to attract bees to my back yard but now that I’ve got a cat again (who shows no interest in the dried stuff inside his toys) I’ve got new reasons to grow the Nepeta cataria. Funny story about the dried catnip from my tween years, my cousin brought me some in a little box for my cats (who ignored it) which I forgot about and left in the basement. I had a rather amusing and embarrassing “talk” with my parents when they found it and thought it was another mood-altering herb, if you will. Of.course, out of the four kids, I was the one who didnt smoke anything at all (I did try it out, but yuck!) despite my long hair and Grateful Dead obsession.
