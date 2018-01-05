I have landed!

As of this moment of writing, it’s been (within two minutes) 38.5 hours without sleep for me—probably a lifetime record. I wasn’t able to doze off in steerage on Air India: the seats were too narrow and uncomfortable, and I was on the aisle. So I watched movies, including rewatching “Selma” and “All About Eve” (Bette Davis was a great actress, but sometimes tended to overact, and this iconic movie is one example), and watching “Pretty Woman” for the first time (I had to—it’s another iconic movie and the one that made Julia Roberts; it was pretty schmalzy but I liked it anyway). I also watched “Dunkirk” (it was highly touted but I wasn’t too impressed, though the historical tale itself is fascinating). Finally, I watched about half of “Birdman”, also a highly rated movie, but the plane landed before I could finish it.

The plane food was acceptable but not particularly Indian, even in the veg alternatives. And, when I got the middle-of-flight munchies, and repaired to the galley to see what had been laid out for the hungry (they always have food and drink on tap on these long flights), there it was again: THE DREADED COLE SLAW SANDWICH! But I ate one as that’s all they had, and washed it down with two glasses of orange juice. I hope to never encounter another such sandwich.

The flight was 15 hours long, but left an hour late and then we sat on the runway for an hour at O’Hare waiting for an available parking bay, all the while feeling the cold air seep into the plane. It’s truly frozen here and, unwilling to bring heavy garments to India, I made do with a light sweater and a very light down jacket that folds into its own pocket. I therefore froze on the way home, toting a heavy load without gloves. I am old but still fit!

Passage through Indian customs to fly to America was time-consuming, for one must wait in five separate long lines to make a successful exit:

Entering the airport. You have to show your passport and e-ticket just to get in. Security is very tight at Indian airports, in some ways tighter than in the U.S. Checking in: Indians tend to travel with HUGE amounts of baggage, which slows the already long check-in lines considerably. Immigration: a long line to have your passport stamped with the exit stamp/ Security: a separate long line to X-ray your bags and run a metal detector over your body (on the other hand, no Indian customs person grabbed my tuchas). Women get taken into a curtained booth where they can be inspected in private. Is that discrimination? Repeat #4 at the gate when you’re boarding a plane to the U.S. You have to go through an exact duplicate of security checks at the U.S. gate itself.

So, though I budgeted three hours from the time I got to the airport till the plane left, had departure not been delayed an hour I wouldn’t have had much time to relax at the airport. (I have a weird penchant for spending time in airports, and in Delhi and most Indian airports you can get the national papers for free and often some good food. I had a big dosa and South Indian coffee.)

That said, all the security and immigration folk at Delhi were pleasant; it was only when I got to the US that I encountered rudeness at customs. Waiting to have my passport checked, the line was short, and when one person finished, the next person, waiting at the yellow line in front of the desk, automatically walked up to the customs agent. I did it, too, but it was at that moment that the customs guy decided to pour himself a cup of coffee from his thermos. As I approached the counter, he dismissed me with a rude and perfunctory wave. I asked what he meant and he said (with a menacing tone), “You have to go back and stand at the line until I call you.” Fair enough, but in the five seconds that it took me to walk back to the damn line he already poured his coffee and summoned me back instantly. The jerk was just showing off his power. He could have poured his coffee while I waited at the desk.

I swear, I think that a lot of TSA and customs agents get those jobs because they’re a big power trip: they can make people grovel and do their bidding, and get away with being rude about it. Who would ever call out a customs or TSA agent for being rude? That’s courting incarceration, or at least a missed flight!

I’m exhausted to the bone. I’m glad to be home but hope that I can return to India soon. Maybe some of the academic friends I made, who said they’d invite me back, will actually do so (that’s a hint!).