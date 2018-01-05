Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning and welcome to my favorite day of the week. Jerry is on his way back to the States and will check in with us later.
Here’s a dog, Border Collie by the looks of it, that takes itself sledding.
Here’s a weird thing to amuse your brain with: the seminal grunge rock song of the 90s auto-tuned to a major key.
After that, listen to the same song covered by The Ukulele Orchestra.
Sonny Bono died today in 1998, so that’s as good an excuse as any to play this song today.
Finally, in Dobrzyn Hili is thinking pragmatically about something very important to her.
Hili: When you’ve cleaned the litter box we will go to the kitchen.
A: I don’t think you are very hungry.
Hili: No, not very, but enough.
In Polish:
Hili: Jak oczyścisz kuwetę to pójdziemy do kuchni.
Ja: Nie sądzę, żebyś była bardzo głodna.
Hili: Nie, ale wystarczająco.
Prefer the Paul Anka version!
🙂
OMG – that is … ridiculous …
Wow. He did it “his way,” I guess.
If you think this is . . ., interesting, have you listened to Pat Boone covering Dio’s Holy Diver or Metallica’s Enter Sandman? I was gonna link to them but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it.
This is amazing. I can’t believe he’s still going. He’s touring this year.
I highly recommend Joe Brown’s “Ukulele Album” wherein he does a bunch of different covers, mostly of rock tunes.
Sounds ridiculous at some level; but it’s very good.
This one I am particularly fond of: Pinball Wizard
These two will be played at my funeral:
When I’m Dad and Gone
I’ll See You in my Dreams (which he played at the “Concert for George”)
I actually really like that major transposition of Teen Spirit. And I have reached to maximum allowable comment count per da Roolz …
The one that is in the major key sounds like it is an 80s song instead of a 90s song. I actually like it. I also liked the ukulele one.
Yes, the auto-tune version was truly mind-blowing. The ukulele version was good too.
I was also reminded that I heard an easy listening / elevator / Muzak version once too. That also brings up a mixture of emotions. I love that Nirvana and this song was honored so widely but how could musicians perform this with a straight face? Perhaps they didn’t.
The Ukulele Orchestra — very unplugged. Love their cover of “Psycho Killer.”
The d*g is even steering! That.. is awesome.
The Border Collie is exhibit A in the “Dogs are Smarter Than Cats” trial.
As for “I Got you Babe,” my favorite version is “I Got You MacBabe,” performed by Peter Cook and Dudley Moore on Saturday Night Live in full Scottish garb (Dudley was in drag) and accent: “I got you to kiss good neet” “I got you to hold ma teet”…
Is anyone else having trouble running videos here of late? I get “The media could not be played” with the sledding dog, as I have with numerous others in previous posts the last week, at least.
I think it is only embedded twitter videos that deliver the message “The media could not be played”. Is that right?
There are a lot of reports on this problem. If you see a fix that suggests installing flash please ignore – twitter videos are HTML5 not flash. It has something to do with a CSP [Content Security Policy] clash between your browser & twitter, but don’t expect a fix soon! You can try disabling CSP in your browser which works for some people [not me]
See this EXAMPLE MOZILLA THREAD
I have had this problem in Waterfox [a relative of Firefox] for some weeks. My solution is to click on the date below the video which opens the video in its own tab where it plays fine!
This is a clip from Moulin Rouge. It’s the first minute. The Ukulele Orchestra version is good.
Here We Are Now, Entertain Us! (Moulin Rouge)
Also, since I don’t know for musical terminology, in “I Got You, Babe,” how does one describe Cher’s voice? Baritone, at least at first? And her/their range? (Their performance has long been a great one – just stopping now to try to analyze why, musically.)
Apparently she is a contralto which is the “lowest type of female voice.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_contraltos_in_non-classical_music
Cher is contralto [the lowest accepted female vocal category] & she has a range of just over 3 octaves. What I like about Cher is she sings close to her voice ‘breaking’ – right on the edge there – while retaining her tone. Her vibrato is extremely fine – not forced & she can hold a note with or without it.
She reminds me of the superbly skilled Alison Moyet who sings in the same range. Other worthy examples are Christine McVie, Natalie Merchant & the incredible rocker PJ Harvey [not as skilled in her early work but it doesn’t matter for the female Iggy Pop]. Amy Winehouse is also contralto, but she’s too affected – too many vocal mannerisms to cover up her weaknesses.
Only You by Alison Moyet is a favorite.
Thank you. Beautiful timbre to her voice.
Here’s Moyet singing “Invisible from her 1984 album “Alf” = one can imagine Cher covering this easily [& possibly better]
“Alf” used to be one of my favourite albums, but I can’t listen to stuff from that era now – the 80s-style ‘bright’ Christmassy ‘Live Aid’ production values are unbearable. Even real percussionists tried to copy that drum machine sound to stay in work. ugh.
Ahh, the halcyon days when the three scariest words in American politics were “Congressman Sonny Bono.”