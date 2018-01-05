Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Here’s a dog, Border Collie by the looks of it, that takes itself sledding.

OMG watch this dog take itself sledding pic.twitter.com/8YY9oqJWHx — theCHIVE (@theCHIVE) January 3, 2018

Here’s a weird thing to amuse your brain with: the seminal grunge rock song of the 90s auto-tuned to a major key.

Someone auto-tuned “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to a major chord, and now life is confusing. https://t.co/jIXJ0Ut1zG — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 5, 2018

After that, listen to the same song covered by The Ukulele Orchestra.

Sonny Bono died today in 1998, so that’s as good an excuse as any to play this song today.

Finally, in Dobrzyn Hili is thinking pragmatically about something very important to her.

Hili: When you’ve cleaned the litter box we will go to the kitchen.

A: I don’t think you are very hungry.

Hili: No, not very, but enough.​

In Polish:

Hili: Jak oczyścisz kuwetę to pójdziemy do kuchni.

Ja: Nie sądzę, żebyś była bardzo głodna.

Hili: Nie, ale wystarczająco.​