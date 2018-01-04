Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! Jerry here, with a few words before I turn this over to Grania. As I write this it’s 8:15 a.m. in Delhi, on January 4, though nearly 9 p.m. in Chicago on January 3. I leave tonight from Delhi at 2 a.m.—assuming the smog doesn’t delay my flight. I see out the window that the air is again semi-solid.

I had a great trip and have many more pictures to post, but will do so after I return. Now we return to our regularly scheduled writer. . . .

Good morning, Grania here. I don’t think what I do with the Hili Dialogue can be called “writing”, more like copy-pasta. However, here we go again.

Some short videos showcasing the dignity and majesty of animals:

Part one

The slippery struggle of this cat fishing on ice pic.twitter.com/IFdvLTN8S6 — Cutest Hub (@CutestHub) January 3, 2018

Part two

Heedlessly happy husky having hilarious haphazard happenings pic.twitter.com/4EDqXBuyb1 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) January 3, 2018

Part three

The reaction of the other penguins is hilarious ,they're acting like people who see someone acting crazy on the street 😂🐧

pic.twitter.com/TNEXafO5xI — ؏ـجوز ؏ـشړينيـہ 🇨🇦 (@666i_) January 2, 2018

Part four

ineffective egret scaring appendage of the day. pic.twitter.com/oiuTgpg37w — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 4, 2018

Some other bits and pieces from Twitter.

As Anna sang in The King And I, “by your pupils you’ll be taught“.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

Squidly business:

Giving squid a little tap to help them come back after anesthesia never gets old to me. I love watching them spring back to life ☺️🦑 pic.twitter.com/QigzZgnrWs — Sarah McAnulty (@SarahMackAttack) January 3, 2018

A sea cucumber

sea cucumber fractal feeding feet @ kc560/603, gulf of mexico#okeanos that is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/HJKaNuSnqs — soren ☃️ 💬 (@roomthily) December 13, 2017

Sk8r girls:

These are the skate girls of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Sdnx1xtGBG — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) January 3, 2018

Two cat tweets from Heather Hastie, the first showing what’s undoubtedly the world’s most spoiled cat:

And this, apparently from a jeep safari. If that guy knows what’s good for him, he’d better cough up that bag of Cheetos!

Finally, we have but a single reader’s wildlife photo today, but it’s a lovely one. It comes from reader Don Bredes, and here are his notes on a photo called “Doe at dawn”:

Just after 7 am at 5 degrees F [JAC: that’s -15°C]. We have about 14 inches of light snow on the ground here in the hills of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, as you may judge by the doe’s legs. She’s a pretty big deer. She tolerated my presence for about 15 seconds, then bounded off, with a companion, down the hill. Those are the White Mountains on the horizon. Damn cold on Mt. Washington, you can be sure.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue came with an explanatory note from Malgorzata: “It’s not clearly visible on the picture but Hili is lying on Andrzej who is reading a book.”

Hili: What cats do when they live with humans who do not read books? A: They get bored.

In Polish:

Hili: Co robią koty u ludzi, którzy nie czytają książek?

Ja: Nudzą się.

