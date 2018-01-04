Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! Jerry here, with a few words before I turn this over to Grania. As I write this it’s 8:15 a.m. in Delhi, on January 4, though nearly 9 p.m. in Chicago on January 3. I leave tonight from Delhi at 2 a.m.—assuming the smog doesn’t delay my flight. I see out the window that the air is again semi-solid.
I had a great trip and have many more pictures to post, but will do so after I return. Now we return to our regularly scheduled writer. . . .
Good morning, Grania here. I don’t think what I do with the Hili Dialogue can be called “writing”, more like copy-pasta. However, here we go again.
Some short videos showcasing the dignity and majesty of animals:
Part one
Part two
Part three
Part four
Some other bits and pieces from Twitter.
As Anna sang in The King And I, “by your pupils you’ll be taught“.
Squidly business:
A sea cucumber
Sk8r girls:
Two cat tweets from Heather Hastie, the first showing what’s undoubtedly the world’s most spoiled cat:
And this, apparently from a jeep safari. If that guy knows what’s good for him, he’d better cough up that bag of Cheetos!
Finally, we have but a single reader’s wildlife photo today, but it’s a lovely one. It comes from reader Don Bredes, and here are his notes on a photo called “Doe at dawn”:
Just after 7 am at 5 degrees F [JAC: that’s -15°C]. We have about 14 inches of light snow on the ground here in the hills of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, as you may judge by the doe’s legs. She’s a pretty big deer. She tolerated my presence for about 15 seconds, then bounded off, with a companion, down the hill. Those are the White Mountains on the horizon. Damn cold on Mt. Washington, you can be sure.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue came with an explanatory note from Malgorzata: “It’s not clearly visible on the picture but Hili is lying on Andrzej who is reading a book.”
Hili: What cats do when they live with humans who do not read books?A: They get bored.
Hili: Co robią koty u ludzi, którzy nie czytają książek?
Ja: Nudzą się.
Hat-tip: Matthew
As the North East coast braces for a big storm(the wind has just started howling outside my window), the Vermont doe at dawn suggests to me what it might look like here tomorrow morning.
I hear it is called the ‘cyclone bomb’.
It’s a good thing nobody talks on the phone anymore, as explaining that your flight was delayed by “cyclone bomb” sounds like a good way to get arrested!
In related news, one man’s “BOM-DEL” flight seems to be spectacularly delayed:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-42545695
Don: Interesting, when I saw your photo, I recognized your field. I knew immediately it was from “that guy at the end of the road in Vermont”. 🙂
When I heard big snow storm back east I thought – Bannon’s book? They should be playing that Sam Cooke song at the White House.
I thought of this Sam Cooke song – which I don’t think is the one you have in mind (A Change is Gonna Come). But all the “Don’t know much …” describes this White House. I love Sam Cooke.
Way things are goin’, Javanka, DJT, and the rest may end up workin’ on the chain gang:
I did not think so many Sam Cooke tunes would apply but take your pick.
Just shows what we lost when Cooke was killed in 1964 at age 33. So much more we could have gotten from him.
For sure. Sam’s great contemporary, Otis Redding, died even younger, at 26 — a year younger still than Jimi and Janice and Jim.
It gets even more . . . interesting? Trump has filed a suit against Bannon in response. Will Bannon’s lawyer get to depose him under oath? Not likely to get that far.
Trump has threatened a lawsuit — against both Bannon and Michael Wolfe, the author of the new book. Trump does that every time someone publishes something unflattering about him, but almost never follows through (for the reason you state).
Same way he said he was going to sue the 18 women who came forward to accuse him of sexual assault, then never did.
Hey, do you think that book is already a best seller or what? Maybe we should start some kind of pool — How many counts does Mueller have on these guys. I hear today that Trump’s attorneys are attempting to stop sells of the book. How many useless attempts will those lawyers try?
Also, Manafort is suing Mueller and the Justice dept. to stop the investigation. It is getting funnier every day.
There’s zero chance of stopping publication of a book — see the First Amendment’s “prior restraint” doctrine.
Yes sir. And I notice they have the Pentagon papers in there as well. Maybe Trump’s lawyers should go see the movie.
Streisand Effect. Of course! Bannon is laughing. but who knows what percent the Drumpfenfuhrer is getting under the table …
Thanks for the correction Ken.
Indeed: As soon as Drumpfenfuhrer sues, based on saying that the claims of the book are false (libel), then he has opened himself to the discovery by the defense who can get his records to prove the statements are true – or at least they get to discover and try to prove.
Bring it ON Donnie!
That clip of the Skate Girls Of Afghanistan was very moving. Beautiful pictures, great story. I’m very partial to skateboarding. I was fully involved in the first wave back in the 70’s. Now my daughter is into skateboarding, which has me back on a board every now and then too. Much to my surprise I can still show the kids a thing or two. For the moment, anyway.
That lone wildlife pic of the day is just gorgeous.
Your Hili posts are probably copy-cats.
This is a triumphant treasury of transcendent tweets! I feel blessed by the tweet gods.
E is also the beginning of “existential crisis,” but I have a feeling that first-grader somehow knows that already.
Chester Cheetah is the brand mascot for Cheetos and Puffcorn. He might be seen as an usurper.
I shouldn’t know that, but I do.