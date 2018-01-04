My talk in Delhi

Well here’s a bit of self-aggrandizement, but it’s cool. The front gate of the Indian National Science Academy sports a big fancy poster advertising my talk—in English and Hindi! Professor L. S. Shashidhara from IISER Pune, who sponsored and arranged my whole visit here, took this vanity picture. Not shown are the two pi-puppies who were snuffling around my feet.
The translation is almost line for line, so “Prof. Jerry Coyne” is the ninth line down on the left side. Now I know what my name looks like in Hindi!
I’m told that many of the attendees will be science teachers and students, with the teachers wanting to learn how to teach evolution. Though I’m no expert in pedagogy, I’ve tweaked the talk to make it more of a “critical thinking” exercise and have cut out some of the religion-dissing.
I’m writing this 1.5 hours before the talk starts, and will briefly report how it went when it’s done, which will be in the middle of the night U.S. time.
INTERRUPTION FOR TALK AND LUNCH
. . . My job here is done; I had a 10-minute introduction (always embarassingly laudatory in India), a one-hour talk, and 45 minutes of very good questions. My cold has abated and so I thought it went well (it’ll be videotaped, but there’s not much you folks haven’t seen before). Many of the attendees were local students, and I was heartened, as I have been this whole trip, by the high proportion of women among them, and by the fact that the women students were forthright and not afraid to argue with me. I hope India makes use of this pool of talent, as women tell me they still face bars to professional advancement at the post-Ph.D. level.
Even though religion was a very small part of the talk, at least half of the questions were about it, including from a Buddhist who told me that Buddhist scriptures were not only 100% consonant with science, but in fact anticipated all modern scientific advances. We hear this from Islam, too, with some scholars, as I show in Faith versus Fact, maintaining that the Qur’an already contains all modern scientific knowledge. That’s when “properly interpreted”, of course! I also mentioned that reincarnation and karma were faith-based concepts with no evidence from science.
Afterwards, some of the Institute dignitaries had lunch with me, which was fun, and besides sabzi, paneer curry, yogurt, rice and chappatis, there was vanilla ice cream and warm gulab jamun—a great combination.
I leave the guest house at 10 p.m. for the one-hour drive to the airport, and then three hours till my 2 pm flight. Wish me luck!
But a coney can also be a pika or a hyrax, which led me to some interesting etymological confusion in Hebrew: “Shafan: Don’t turn yourself into a hyrax” https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/features/.premium-1.529498. And more onomastic confusion: the name Coyne — is that a variant of Cohen? Because the name Jerry Coyne could well be an Irish name, as Irish as Milo McMoyle (hope the circumcision puns come through here); in fact, an IA friend of mine thought JC (not Jesus Christ) was Irish.
The video of the talk should be interesting even if the material is not new. I look forward to the audience reaction and the handling of delicate questions.
Its so satisfying reading your books and listening to your lectures on youtube. But what a treat 2018! that i got to listen to you in real. Thank you Professor for your visit to Delhi.
p.s. Its me (a Buddhist) who got an opportunity to that question to you. Sir, i do not subscribe to the belief that Buddhist scriptures are 100% consonant with science and it anticipated all modern scientific advances. Rather i meant that there are some concepts in Buddhist philosophy such as codependent origination, impermanence and selfless which are very much compatible to the idea of science particularly in the field of ecology and evolution. By virtue of some of these compatibility, i asked whether it is simply the claim made or a methodology on which the incompatibility was based upon. I personally claim myself as a Darwinist yet i find many things common between Buddhism and modern science. I therefore posed myself a question sometimes whether it is fair to say that religion and science contradicts completely. I absolutely agree with you that Buddhism also have faith based concepts such as Karma and reincarnation. Therefore i recently associated myself with some Buddhist monastic university in India by teaching evolution to the Tibetan monks and Buddhist scholars to enhance their understanding of modern science. I am proud to some extent to let you know that Dalai Lama had long ago introduced modern science in the curriculum of Tibetan monastic education. since then we are always engaged in dialogue between the two side.
Can you expand on this with examples? :-
May I second Mr Fisher’s request? I’d be interested to hear it too.
Although these concepts are something i often hear from monastic monks but for better understanding with modern scientific input, you can read a book by an evolutionary biologist David P. Barash entitled “Buddhist Biology: Ancient Eastern Wisdom Meets Modern Western Science”.
Anyway, Jerry, you briefly mentioned in a previous post that the reaction to one of your previous talks was interesting, particularly in the different responses of younger and older generations (though both were very respectful and interested). On the whole, how has the response been when you take into account all of your talks so far? Have there been any pockets of significant resistance? I imagine such resistance is much more unlikely due to the types of crowds you’re addressing, but I’m curious whether there is still a lot of refusal to accept certain things even among the intellectual class in a highly religious and somewhat less developed country like India. Have you addressed anything, only to find that some people there treat a given subject as taboo?
Glad you’re enjoying your trip. You’re missing out on some awful weather back home!
I’m interested in reading your reflections on the reception of your presentations & how this was different and/or similar to US experiences.
Pictures of places & noms will also be welcome!
Well, I like Buddhism a lot, but….
Buddhism did nothing to anticipate gravity, genetics, the round earth, the old age of the earth, etc.
Buddhism kinda sorta anticipated some elements of quantum physics, but this was better done by Vedanta philosophy.
A very good book was published about 5 years ago on elements of modern Buddhism that are NOT in synch with modern science: “The Scientific Buddha” by Donald Lopez. It goes very much against the grain of much modern publishing.
I still think Buddhism is pretty cool (I am a glad member of a local Sangha) but these artificial attempts to prop it up are not a good idea.
It seems to me that religion got lucky when it hit on things that happened to be scientifically true and it often took them a lot longer to do so. An example is the pre-socratic philosophers and their concept of atoms.
Well, I’m inclined to think it wasn’t always mere luck. The ancients weren’t stupid people. They had to try to fit their concepts and ideas with the knowledge base they had to work with, which is why so many things they thought true aren’t. But they were just as intelligent as we are. So it isn’t surprising (to me anyway) that they glimpsed some truths it took science to confirm, even if they got details wrong.
I didn’t say the Ancients were stupid. They were great mathematicians and architects and critical thinkers but I’m not addressing those accomplishments. I’m talking about scientific discoveries and the understanding of the natural world. The Ancients didn’t have the scientific method. They didn’t have a way to determine what is true about the natural world as we do today so it is no surprise that they didn’t even have an understanding of germs and basically survived because engineering happened to save them. They had some concepts of physics because they were good with the math but they didn’t have much of clue about medicine (Galen was all about the humors which I think was mostly speculation and dogma).
My apologies. I didn’t mean to suggest you called them stupid.
“Galen was all about the humors which I think was mostly speculation and dogma”
And, to me, it’s truly remarkable that these views remained current, right up into the 20th century in some parts of the western world.
The scientific view of disease was still very much being questioned at the time of the 1918 (“great”) influenza.
To me, the first scientist was Galileo. He said (I paraphrase): forget authority or what is written. What did you observe?
This is unsurprising: ” … … as women
tell me they still face bars to professional
advancement at the post – PhD level.”
I know squat about ‘modern’ Buddhism. And do not care to learn a(ny) thing of it.
What ‘d been known in re it in its past is
thus of whoever or whatever its ‘Buddha’ –
leader was: ‘The body of a woman is filthy,
and not a vessel for the law.’ There are all
sorta references to this phrasing on the web
with a bewildering array of restrictions
including its ‘law’ that a woman could not
attain enlightenment until she was reborn as
a man.
All of this ? today ? India’s women facing
“bars” and the massive amounts of
psychological and physical violences visited
upon them ? Does not surprise.
Blue
It’s always bugged me whenever anyone talks about scriptures or dogmas “anticipating” scientific discoveries.
You’d think with millions of believers poring over such texts so finely they might beat science to the punch at least once. But of course there’s nothing so solid that would allow them to make any sort of firm, accurate prediction that science could then verify. Rather they wait for science to solve a problem then proclaim “oh yeah, I coulda done that if I’d felt like it!”
Even worse: They want to claim credit for the hits while ignoring the vast numbers of misses!
Your name in Hindi is spelled out as “Coney”