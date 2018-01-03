Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Wednesday, December 3. Jerry here, at least for a moment. I’ll be lecturing tomorrow in Delhi, if the noxious smog and my respiratory system permit (I’m in bed with a pretty bad cold), and then heading to the airport on Thursday at 10 pm for a 2 a.m. (!) flight to Chicago. Before I hand the post over to Grania, I want to thank her for maintaining the Hili dialogue over the holidays. We didn’t miss a single one!

Oh, and Republican Orrin Hatch has announced he’s retiring for the Senate (i.e., not seeking re-election this year), which would be unalloyed good news except Hatch, from Utah, is likely to be replaced by Mitt Romney. (Romney is a critic of Trump, but we’ll see what he does in the Senate.) Hatch, 83, has been a Senator for 40 years—the longest-serving Republican Senator in history.

Good morning all, Grania here.

Ireland and the UK have been lashed by Storm Eleanor. Cork, where I live, escaped lightly.

Now THAT….is a high tide in Cork. Touching the road at St Patrick's Quay …#12hourtweet #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/bMxwVy5r1b — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) January 2, 2018

Next we have the story of an irrepressible cat finding her forever home.

Let's enjoy the rest of the year! pic.twitter.com/MN1NxwDQEi — Junko (@dct_ihjc) December 26, 2017

Yesterday we saw a contender for Not the Smartest Dog. Today, we have Not the Smartest Cat. Still cute though.

"Take, that, and that and that, ya faker!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/JbOiH4XhQk — César Castellanos (@castellanosce) January 2, 2018

A parenting dilemma. Now what do you do?

The innocence of this child is setting an example to the mankind…giving a meaningful message that violence is not the answer… A more peaceful world is possible🕊💕👶💕🕊 pic.twitter.com/eeGk3zAfMQ — Kawalpreet (@peetahuja) January 2, 2018

Talking about unexpected challenges, here’s something that probably isn’t covered in Police College.

A gang in Sowerby Bridge wanting to cause bother 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/2kj2WhI3fT — PC Saif Khan (@WYP_PCSaifKhan) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are admiring the food treats sent to them by Hiroko, who also provided “cat’s snacks” for Leon. What a nice thing for her to do! (You’ll remember Hiroko as the Japanese embroidery artist who made my Hili shirt).

Hili: you admit, dear Cyrus, that friendship is a great thing.

Cyrus: And it smells good. (pictured presents for Hili and Cyrus [JAC: and Leon] sent from Japan by Hiroko Kubota).

In Polish:

Hili: Przyznasz, drogi Cyrusie, że przyjaźń to wspaniała rzecz.

Cyrus: I pięknie pachnie. (Na zdjęciu prezenty dla Hili i Cyrusa przysłane z Japonii przez Hiroko Kubota.)

In London, Theo the cat is back drinking espresso, his quotidian habit:

And the cutest Pringles you ever saw!

Nah, nothing to do here. pic.twitter.com/ykZWgrYl4R — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 3, 2018

