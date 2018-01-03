Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Wednesday, December 3. Jerry here, at least for a moment. I’ll be lecturing tomorrow in Delhi, if the noxious smog and my respiratory system permit (I’m in bed with a pretty bad cold), and then heading to the airport on Thursday at 10 pm for a 2 a.m. (!) flight to Chicago. Before I hand the post over to Grania, I want to thank her for maintaining the Hili dialogue over the holidays. We didn’t miss a single one!
Oh, and Republican Orrin Hatch has announced he’s retiring for the Senate (i.e., not seeking re-election this year), which would be unalloyed good news except Hatch, from Utah, is likely to be replaced by Mitt Romney. (Romney is a critic of Trump, but we’ll see what he does in the Senate.) Hatch, 83, has been a Senator for 40 years—the longest-serving Republican Senator in history.
Good morning all, Grania here.
Ireland and the UK have been lashed by Storm Eleanor. Cork, where I live, escaped lightly.
Next we have the story of an irrepressible cat finding her forever home.
Yesterday we saw a contender for Not the Smartest Dog. Today, we have Not the Smartest Cat. Still cute though.
A parenting dilemma. Now what do you do?
Talking about unexpected challenges, here’s something that probably isn’t covered in Police College.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are admiring the food treats sent to them by Hiroko, who also provided “cat’s snacks” for Leon. What a nice thing for her to do! (You’ll remember Hiroko as the Japanese embroidery artist who made my Hili shirt).
Hili: you admit, dear Cyrus, that friendship is a great thing.
Cyrus: And it smells good.
(pictured presents for Hili and Cyrus [JAC: and Leon] sent from Japan by Hiroko Kubota).
In Polish:
Hili: Przyznasz, drogi Cyrusie, że przyjaźń to wspaniała rzecz.
Cyrus: I pięknie pachnie.
(Na zdjęciu prezenty dla Hili i Cyrusa przysłane z Japonii przez Hiroko Kubota.)
In London, Theo the cat is back drinking espresso, his quotidian habit:
And the cutest Pringles you ever saw!
Hat-tip: Matthew
“… has been a Senator for 40 years—the longest-serving Republican Senator in history.“
Remember that next time you hear the perjorative-propaganda term “career politician”, always heard ( in my experience) from one party.
… perhaps “perjoraganda”?… “propajorative”…
Get well soon, PCC(E)!
Sorry to hear about the cold. I don’t really see much difference between the two politicians, both republicans both pretending to represent Utah. Besides, Romney may be joining the minority party and Trump will likely be out the door.
On the one about violence not being the answer, it reminds me of a saying that is attributed to Confusius:
“It is only when a mosquito lands on your testicles that you realize there is always a way to solve problems without using violence”.
And tRump would probably still threaten a nuclear attack!
So they had not mastered the carefully aimed finger-flick in 6th century BCE China?
You must be insane. You better have the accuracy of an Olympic archer if you’re going to flick that close to your balls. A grazing flick can be worse than a smack. Better to use the breeze of a palm fly-by to scare the bugger off.
Fast is fine, but accuracy is everything.
Doesn’t sound like something he would say.
Confucius was renowned for his balls-related philosophy.
The linked news about the noxious smog sounds like the 1950s killer London smog story that Jerry posted a few months ago. I can imagine the combination of toxic air and his cold make for a miserable and possibly dangerous few days…Take care, Jerry!
The geese look a bit out of place on the streets of Wibsey? The cops certainly enjoyed the circus.
Spiderman pinata tweet: That kid is not built for this world. One day, he’s gonna run into the wrong pinata, and that pinata will kick his ass.
Ducks vs. police tweet: Shades of Hot Fuzz 🙂
Also, that cat finding his forever home is the same one you posted last week at my behest, Jerry. India has got you out of sorts!