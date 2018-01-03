Spot the bugwallys!

We have two biology quizzes today. This one is a “spot the. . .” post, but Matthew has a more challenging quiz to follow shortly.

First, what is a bugwally? Reader Michelle Pearce, who sent the photo, explains:

: Seen on a recent Turks and Caicos island escape from the cold Canadian winter: spot the curly-tailed lizards! It runs on stilted legs, with its tail curled and off the ground. I found this “Turks & Caicos curly-tail (bugwally) Leiocephallus psammodromus: Often heard crashing its way through leaf litter, this active lizard is found only in the Turks & Caicos Islands. DNA research shows that populations on different islands are genetically distinct and there are many subspecies. Locally called bugwally, these lizards feed on berries and insects.”

Can you spot the two bugwalleys (bugwallies)? (One is easy; the other not.) Click to enlarge; reveal at 1 p.m. Chicago time: And here’s a mystery bird that was in her email. Can you identify it?