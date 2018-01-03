Spot the bugwallys!

We have two biology quizzes today. This one is a “spot the. . .” post, but Matthew has a more challenging quiz to follow shortly.
First, what is a bugwally? Reader Michelle Pearce, who sent the photo, explains:
Seen on a recent Turks and Caicos island escape from the cold Canadian winter: spot the curly-tailed lizards! It runs on stilted legs, with its tail curled and off the ground. I found this:
“Turks & Caicos curly-tail (bugwally) Leiocephallus psammodromus: Often heard crashing its way through leaf litter, this active lizard is found only in the Turks & Caicos Islands. DNA research shows that populations on different islands are genetically distinct and there are many subspecies. Locally called bugwally, these lizards feed on berries and insects.”
Got ’em both. That 2nd is pretty hard.
Ditto.
The 1st was Tre-simple. The second I just stumbled on.
A turnstone, either ruddy or black. Just a guess.
Oh yes – I did not spot your comment!
Ruddy!
I’ve never been to the Turks and Caicos, but as a herpetologist specializing in the West Indies I’ve never heard the vernacular name “bugwally”. On Grand Cayman, Leiocephalus are called “lion lizards” or “lime lizards”. I think the original form is lion, and lime developed as a mispronunciation or misinterpretation. (Two similar type of name changes I know from growing up on Long island, New York: dragonflies were called “dining needles”, a corruption of “darning needles”, a far more common vernacular name; and garter snakes were called “garden snakes”, which actually makes sense in terms of where the snakes lived. In both cases a familiar word was substituted for a word that had become less used.)
And, the generic name is Leiocephalus— meaning “smooth head”– not Leiocephallus, which would have a rather different meaning.
The bird is a ruddy turnstone, Arenaria interpres, in winter plumage.
Growing up, I would always correct people with an over-pronunciation of both words. “It’s garter snake. Not garden snake.” I don’t know that I would correct people like that now. Interesting on the other names.
It’s mere speculation, but maybe if you and I had been more diligent we might have stopped these egregious affronts to the language in their traps. 😎
notice the plastic pollution? That green stuff is the sort of plastic used the secure loads on palettes…
I grew up on Long Island too and those are local names for dragonflies and garter snakes. I’m going with ruddy turnstone for the bird too.
The bird looks very much like a Turnstone – in winter dress – Arenaria interpres… or a closely allied species.
We get them wintering in Norfolk…
Now why do these lizards run around with their tails in the air like they just don’t care?