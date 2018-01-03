Music from last night’s wedding celebration

As I mentioned earlier, last night I went to a wedding celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru University in South Delhi. The son of two of my good friends from India got married in Calcutta about a week ago, and there had to be a celebration in Delhi as well, for that’s where the groom’s parents work. I have food pictures, but for now enjoy part of a 90-minute concert on sarod and tabla that preceded the noms. It was delightful, and here’s just a snippet. The sarod player, from Calcutta, is well known, and the tabla player a talented up-and-comer.
I don’t have the musicians’ names yet but will get them. Meanwhile, listen to a bit of live Indian classical music. The first selection is, as I recall, at a 16-beat tempo and is very fast. (I don’t know much about Indian music but could listen to it for hours.)
This is a slower raga that was the first music of the evening to feature both sarod and tabla (the sarod player did the first raga by himself).
They both are relaxing. I didn’t notice the first one was fast until I listened to the slow one.
Good stuff. I know that a lot of rhythms used in Indian music (instruments like tabla, mridangam, etc.) are based on beats that are very uncommon in western music. 5s, 7s, 13s, etc., though it usually goes by too fast for me to pick up on it. The different hand strikes on those drums have different sets of syllables associated with them. I can sometimes pick up on those rhythms when they are pedantically slow, but I’m always impressed at players who can play them at true perfomance speeds.
Very nice pieces. The fast raga sounds like what I do on one my guitars that I’ve tuned the bottom four strings to drone on one note, running pentatonic scales on the top two.
Listening or playing this music is incredibly relaxing.