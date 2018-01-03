Music from last night’s wedding celebration

As I mentioned earlier, last night I went to a wedding celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru University in South Delhi. The son of two of my good friends from India got married in Calcutta about a week ago, and there had to be a celebration in Delhi as well, for that’s where the groom’s parents work. I have food pictures, but for now enjoy part of a 90-minute concert on sarod and tabla that preceded the noms. It was delightful, and here’s just a snippet. The sarod player, from Calcutta, is well known, and the tabla player a talented up-and-comer.

I don’t have the musicians’ names yet but will get them. Meanwhile, listen to a bit of live Indian classical music. The first selection is, as I recall, at a 16-beat tempo and is very fast. (I don’t know much about Indian music but could listen to it for hours.)

This is a slower raga that was the first music of the evening to feature both sarod and tabla (the sarod player did the first raga by himself).