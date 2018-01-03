The Left: shut up about the Iranian protests or you’ll make things worse

At least 21 people have been killed in the protest by Iran’s citizens—mostly working-class people—against the government’s corruption and inequalities of wealth and treatment. As the New York Times reports, the protests were sparked largely by economic issues but seem to have metastasized into a larger discontent about freedom and equality in general:

Antigovernment protests roiled Iran on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 21 and the nation’s supreme leader blamed foreign enemies for the unrest. But the protests that have spread to dozens of Iranian cities in the past six days were set off by miscalculations in a long-simmering power struggle between hard-liners and reformers.

By Tuesday, Iran’s leaders could no longer ignore the demonstrations and felt compelled to respond publicly. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, blamed outside “enemies” but did not specify who. President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, appealed for calm while saying the protesters had a right to be heard. But the anger behind the protests was directed against the entire political establishment. While the protests that swept Iran in 2009 were led by the urban middle class, these protests have been largely driven by disaffected young people in rural areas, towns and small cities who have seized an opening to vent their frustrations with a political elite they say has hijacked the economy to serve its own interests. Unemployment for young people — half the population — runs at 40 percent, analysts believe. Meanwhile, Iran has spent billions of dollars abroad in recent years to extend its influence in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The initial catalyst for the anger appears to have been the leak by President Rouhani last month of a proposed government budget. For the first time, secret parts of the budget, including details of the country’s religious institutes, were exposed. Iranians discovered that billions of dollars were going to hard-line organizations, the military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and religious foundations that enrich the clerical elite. At the same time, the budget proposed to end cash subsidies for millions of citizens, increase fuel prices and privatize public schools.

The government has shut down most social media (another sign of lack of freedom), and women have added their voices to the protest, doffing their headscarves and flaunting their opposition to veiling, as in this young woman who, having removed her compulsory hijab, is also waving her white shawl about (“White Wednesdays” are one way Iranian women expressing their opposition to veiling: they wear white on that one day of the week):

ويديوي جديد دختري كه شال سفيدش را به چوب بسته و در هوا مي چرخاند #چهارشنبه_های_سفید

This woman standing in a busy street without her headscarf and waving a white shawl has become the latest symbol of Iranian women’s struggle against compulsory hijab#whitewednesdays pic.twitter.com/OGz2LHSYj2 — My Stealthy Freedom (@masihpooyan) December 30, 2017

The woman above is now reported to have been arrested. Quelle suprise!

The tweet below is courtesy of Heather Hastie; it’s reminiscent of women’s mass opposition to veiling in 1979 when the theocracy began in Iran and veiling became compulsory (see my posts here and here).

Today, I have been protesting here at the University of Tehran without wearing the compulsory veil. Amongst the protesting men and women. Although I was attacked by tear gas, I am still proud of having participated in this protest. #IranProtests #تظاهرات_سراسرى pic.twitter.com/eI9venKYJS — My Stealthy Freedom (@masihpooyan) January 1, 2018

While the protest started about economic issues, largely connected with diverting public money towards theocratic initiatives, the New York Times also reports the infusion of women’s disaffection into the mix.

As I noted before, feminist organizations like NOW or The Women’s March have pretty much stayed away from even mentioning the Iran protests, much less the involvement of women who continue to decry their second-class status. One prominent hijabi has said nothing about it except to criticize Trump for his immigration ban. That has created what has been described as “the troll of the year”, below:

That’s hilarious, but of course Sarsour will never put herself on the line by decrying the oppression of women in Muslim countries.

A general summary of the silence from women on the Left is at (sorry) Fox News. Yes, it’s partly an excuse to bash the Left and perhaps feminists, but so what? The facts seem sound, and we simply cannot count on the Left and its media in general to support women’s rights in Muslim countries. What a pity that I have to cite right-wing sources to show what’s happening. An excerpt:

What’s empowering about the hijab is the choice to don one. Muslim women in the United States have that choice. Women in Iran do not. If these pro-women groups are all about choice for deprived women around the globe, now would be a good time to speak up on behalf of them. Women in Iran are standing in defiance of the regime’s financial support of Hezbollah and Hamas rather than fair wages and human rights. But for progressive women’s groups to oppose Hamas in the face of these protests, it would mean abandoning months of pro-Palestinian support, capped off last week when pop singer Lorde cancelled her Tel Aviv show. Sarsour, as a self-professed leading advocate for Muslim women in the United States and around the world, should be asked to clarify her position by journalists who are all too eager to present her with awards and speaking gigs: Does she support the women of Iran or the hardline theocracy that is currently brutalizing them?

What’s disgusting about all this are some Left-wing commenters who tell us that we have to stay out of this fracas, even verbally. While I agree that this is the Iranian people’s protest, and that the U.S. has no call to intervene, that doesn’t mean we can’t criticize the oppressive government or can’t stand on the side of those who want freedom. If America is supposed to stand for anything, it’s supposed to stand for supporting freedom, democracy, and equal rights for all citizens.

Yes, of course we sometimes fail at that ourselves, and yes, we’ve made unwarranted incursions into the Middle East, including Iran. But that doesn’t mean that all of us lack the moral authority to criticize those countries!

What’s angered many Leftists are a pair of tweets, one from Donald Trump. If this tweet came from, say, Hillary Clinton, people would applaud it, as its sentiments are sound. But because it came from Trump, a man who included Iran on the “restricted immigration” list, and who of course can say nothing that any Leftist would ever praise, it’s been vilified. (Whether it’s hypocritical to restrict immigration from a country and yet support the people’s right to self-determination is something I’ll leave to the readers.)

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

More distressing to me is this noncomittal, almost smarmy, tweet from former Secretary of State John Kerry, which more or less says, “Shut up about Iran. It’s not our business”:

With humility about how little we know about what's happening inside Iran, this much is clear: it's an Iranian moment and not anyone else's. But the rights of people to protest peacefully and voice their aspirations are universal and governments everywhere should respect that. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 31, 2017

And Sarah Jones at The New Republic, an organ which I believe still dresses toward the Left, is saying more or less what Kerry did:

Israel’s hard-right government praised the protesters, and so has the American right. In some cases, they’ve pivoted to feminist sentiment. “The most striking images coming out of the Iran human rights protests are not of men—they are of women,” Fox News columnist Stephen Miller asserted. “So the question must be asked: Where are the women’s movement supporters in the United States and Europe, which gathered en masse to protest a newly inaugurated American president last year?”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration used the protests to threaten further sanctions on Iran —which would come at the expense of the same protesters it ostensibly supports. The president himself has repeatedly tweeted his support for the protesters, but there is widespread suspicion of Trump in Iran due to his attempt to ban Iranians from entering the United States. Lindsey Graham, one of the GOP’s hawks in the Senate, said on Sunday that the protests were evidence that the Iranian nuclear deal, which promised sanctions relief, had failed.

Many argue that such vocal support is counter-productive, since the regime can use it as evidence that the protests are indeed fomented by outsiders. “I, too, want to see the government in Tehran weakened, moderated or even removed,” Philip Gordon wrote in The New York Times. “So let me offer Mr. Trump some unsolicited advice: Keep quiet and do nothing.” Protesters themselves haven’t requested these public statements, which is in keeping with trends in public opinion; a 2016 survey by the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies found that most Iranians considered the U.S. to be “actively obstructive” in Iranian affairs.

Frankly, I don’t care whether the protestors requested statements from Americans. Trump, of course, is a special case, as his words carry more weight, but still I find nothing objectionable per se in his tweet above. But I feel no onus myself to shut up about Iran. The regime is theocratic, oppressive, misogynistic, and dangerous. (I’m starting to worry that our nuclear deal with the country might turn out to be a bad business.) I stand with the protestors, women and men alike.

Here’s Gordon’s piece mentioned above:

Well, at least the Times published a counter-piece, and I’ve put an excerpt below:

When you read comments about Iran it’s helpful to mentally substitute the names of other disreputable regimes. On Sunday, for example, former Secretary of State John Kerry tweeted the following about the Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest their theocracy: “With humility about how little we know about what’s happening inside Iran, this much is clear: it’s an Iranian moment and not anyone else’s.” Would Mr. Kerry have said the same about Poland under Communism or black South Africans under apartheid? Would anyone in good conscience or with any strategic insight have recommended that the correct approach for Washington toward Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski or Prime Minister P.W. Botha was to remain quiet and do nothing?

Indeed! Once again we see the soft bigotry of low expectations. With such a lack of leadership, it’s no wonder the Democrats are so weak and divided.

Finally, from a new Times editorial by Roger Cohen (no fan of Trump): ‘Trump is right this time, about Iran”

So Trump — even if he understands little or nothing of Iran, even if his talk of Iranian “human rights” sounds hollow from a sometime advocate of torture, even if his support of the Iranian people today is grotesque from the man who has wrongheadedly barred most Iranians from entering the United States — is right to speak up in solidarity and tweet that the “wealth of Iran is being looted” by a “brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.” It is. Given where American-Iranian relations stand, there is not much downside to this bluntness. . . . What has not changed since 2009 is the bravery of Iranians. I watched in awe as women stood their ground and faced down baton-wielding police officers. Today, protesters are chanting that Khamenei should go. They are chanting death to the Revolutionary Guards. They are chanting, “Independence, freedom, Iranian republic.”

If the Right stands with the protestors, even if their reasons are different from ours, that’s no reason for us to remain silent. We can’t shut up just because we hate the Right so much that we cannot align with anything they say. If this country is not to be sundered completely, we must find some common ground with our opponents. Supporting the protests in Iran is one way to do that.

h/t: Orli Peter