Here are the bugwalleys!

Did you spot the lizards? One was obvious; the other not. Here’s the reveal from reader Michelle Pearse:
I’ve enlarged the section at the upper left showing the hard-to-spot one, raised up on its front legs:
And the bird, as several readers guessed, was a ruddy turnstone (Arenaria interpes) in winter plumage.
I found both. The second one: I think it’s the eyes that did it. What is it about our focus on or sensitivity to eyes?
I could only find the one in the open and it took me a while.
Time for new glasses
Completely missed the second one too