Here are the bugwalleys!

Did you spot the lizards? One was obvious; the other not. Here’s the reveal from reader Michelle Pearse:

I’ve enlarged the section at the upper left showing the hard-to-spot one, raised up on its front legs:

And the bird, as several readers guessed, was a ruddy turnstone (Arenaria interpes) in winter plumage.

3 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted January 3, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    I found both. The second one: I think it’s the eyes that did it. What is it about our focus on or sensitivity to eyes?

    Reply
  2. Paul S
    Posted January 3, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    I could only find the one in the open and it took me a while.
    Time for new glasses

    Reply
  3. nicky
    Posted January 3, 2018 at 5:36 pm | Permalink

    Completely missed the second one too

    Reply

