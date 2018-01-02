Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning and welcome to National Cream Puff Day AKA profiterole or choux à la crème. They’re really easy to make, so give it a try. Here’s a variation of them without the cream.

Jerry reports that he’s experiencing lovely temperatures in Delhi, with highs of about 72°F (22°C)—although it’s smoggy—and cooler evenings, with lows of about 45°F (7°C). But look at these wind-chill equivalents he’s missing in Chicago; these are New Year’s Day! Brrrr!!!! Those equivalents are in Fahrenheit, though at -40 Fahrenheit and Celsius are the same. “Lakefront” is where he lives.

Here’s a roundup from Twitter.

An otter enjoying a belly-rub (be sure to turn the sound up to hear its adorable chirps):

Not the smartest dog in the world [JAC: Well, I’m not so sure. . . ]

He thinks this painting is a window pic.twitter.com/RsVE219pRd — lindsay beth (@ellle_em) December 31, 2017

The nice tolerant Pope comes out as pro-het marriage and anti-contraception. Quelle surprise.

The Family is the harmonious union of differences between a man and a woman. When it’s open to life and to others it’s even more authentic. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 31, 2017

If you think I’m interpreting it incorrectly, here’s one from two days before.

Today we pray for all the children who are not allowed to be born, who cry with hunger, who hold weapons in their hands instead of toys. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 28, 2017

Some pig-shaming. Be more like this pig.

Look at him, he's made no resolutions, he has no plans to better himself or increase his productivity, the whole community is aghast pic.twitter.com/78EoRZUSXU — Christopher M (@mammothfactory) December 31, 2017

Or be less cynical and remember that dreams sometimes do come true

I wish everyone a fantastic 2018 ! Life is not always easy but we all have our dreams. Mine started in a cardboard spacecraft many years ago and carried me to the ISS! Let’s remember our childhood dreams and work to achieve them in 2018 !! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sw6XZ00iYJ — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 31, 2017

May your grafitti artists always be like this one

someone keeps doing this to my neighbor’s water tank and he keeps painting over it and I hope it never ends pic.twitter.com/UOWdjICrSk — JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) December 31, 2017

Reader Sebastian sent a photo of his Polish cat (she’s named “Frytka”) reading the Polish translation of WEIT. But she seems to be reading the back cover only!

Finally, Hili is engaged in her own mission impossible.

A: What are you looking at?

Hili: I’m looking out for a black horse but in this darkness you can’t even see a black dog.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak przypatrujesz?

Hili: Wypatruję czarnego konia, ale w tych mrokach nie widać nawet czarnego psa.

Hat-tip: Matthew