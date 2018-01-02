Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning and welcome to National Cream Puff Day AKA profiterole or choux à la crème. They’re really easy to make, so give it a try. Here’s a variation of them without the cream.
Jerry reports that he’s experiencing lovely temperatures in Delhi, with highs of about 72°F (22°C)—although it’s smoggy—and cooler evenings, with lows of about 45°F (7°C). But look at these wind-chill equivalents he’s missing in Chicago; these are New Year’s Day! Brrrr!!!! Those equivalents are in Fahrenheit, though at -40 Fahrenheit and Celsius are the same. “Lakefront” is where he lives.
Here’s a roundup from Twitter.
An otter enjoying a belly-rub (be sure to turn the sound up to hear its adorable chirps):
Not the smartest dog in the world [JAC: Well, I’m not so sure. . . ]
The nice tolerant Pope comes out as pro-het marriage and anti-contraception. Quelle surprise.
If you think I’m interpreting it incorrectly, here’s one from two days before.
Some pig-shaming. Be more like this pig.
Or be less cynical and remember that dreams sometimes do come true
May your grafitti artists always be like this one
Reader Sebastian sent a photo of his Polish cat (she’s named “Frytka”) reading the Polish translation of WEIT. But she seems to be reading the back cover only!
Finally, Hili is engaged in her own mission impossible.
A: What are you looking at?
Hili: I’m looking out for a black horse but in this darkness you can’t even see a black dog.
In Polish:
Ja: Czemu się tak przypatrujesz?
Hili: Wypatruję czarnego konia, ale w tych mrokach nie widać nawet czarnego psa.
Hat-tip: Matthew
Off topic: PCC(E)’s review of the terrible Darwin biography is on this morning’s Arts and Letters Daily. Good going, sir!
https://aldaily.com
Baby it’s cold outside. Love that pig.
hehhehheh, Randall / All: -16 degrees
Fahrenheit / -27 degrees Celsius … … within central Iowa.
“Quelle surprise,” indeed, Mr Papally – Dude.
Om’golly: otters are darling !
Thank you, Ms Grania, for our wakey – wakey.
Always there you are when soooo, so needed.
Blue
Not so sure about the cover of that edition with the old ‘ascent of man’ pictures…
The d*g is clearly looking for brush strokes to learn something about artistic technique.
20 miles sw of Midway airport current temp -13f, -25c without the wind chill. At least it’s not snowing.
I love Chicago.