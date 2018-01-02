Pete Moulton is a crack wildlife photographer, takes some really good shots of birds, and is a dab hand with insects as well. These photos regularly appear on his Facebook page, where in the comments I beg and grovel to be allowed to post the photos. After I’ve pleaded for a while, and posted photos of myself importuning him for his pictures, he relents, for he’s busy. And so today we have a set of Pete’s bird and insect photos that he sent a few days ago (indented captions are his). It was worth the wait.

Here at long last are a few pix for you. It’s been a tough fall for me, as we’ve been moving our warehouse from one location to another, and the process necessitated moving twice(!). Still, I’ve managed to get in some shutter time, and even have a few pix that you and your readers might find interesting, or even aesthetically pleasing.

Mitrephanes phaeocercus), which spent the summer and early fall in Carr Cañon in the Huachuca Mountains. The Arizona bird was too far away for photography, and unapproachable, so this image is from Costa Rica. Let’s start with this one, partly because it isn’t very recent and wasn’t taken here in Arizona. It’s here because it’d been several years between my last North American (north of Mexico) life bird, and this guy. It’s a Tufted Flycatcatcher ), which spent the summer and early fall in Carr Cañon in the Huachuca Mountains. The Arizona bird was too far away for photography, and unapproachable, so this image is from Costa Rica.

Athene cunicularia, from a local park where artificial burrows have been provided for owls displaced by road construction. I’d intended to go to that park last Friday, but the afternoon light wouldn’t have done me or the owls any favors, so this is a pic from the same park a couple of years ago that I found hiding among unprocessed images. Everybody seems to like owls, so here’s a Burrowing Owl, from a local park where artificial burrows have been provided for owls displaced by road construction. I’d intended to go to that park last Friday, but the afternoon light wouldn’t have done me or the owls any favors, so this is a pic from the same park a couple of years ago that I found hiding among unprocessed images. Aegolius acadicus, in Gilbert the last week of November. It may still be there for all anyone knows, but roosting in more secret spots. My favorite owl, and one I see all too rarely. Another owl, but one which is much rarer in my area: a Northern Saw-whet Owl in Gilbert the last week of November. It may still be there for all anyone knows, but roosting in more secret spots. My favorite owl, and one I see all too rarely. Melanitta perspicillata), also in Gilbert. Not the most colorful of birds, but a new one for my Arizona state list, so that’s exciting. Once upon a time, birders were very scarce, and I learned early on that photographs were the ‘gold standard’ for identification of rarities. That’s still my main approach, and it’s turned out to be very useful, as more rare birds than usual have come through the Phoenix area during this fall’s migration season. Here’s a doc shot of one of them: a female Surf Scoter ), also in Gilbert. Not the most colorful of birds, but a new one for my Arizona state list, so that’s exciting. I haven’t forgotten the bugs this year. This is a potter wasp, which the good folks at BugGuide.net have kindly advised me is Eumenes bollii (apparently no vernacular name) from along the Rio Salado north of Mesa in October. Atlides halesus. It’s always a pleasure to see and photograph one of these, because they spend most of their lives high enough above ground that they’re difficult to see. In the fall, however, nectar sources are scarce and the hairstreaks will come down closer to the ground to feed. This little stand of jimmyweed was well past its prime blooming season, but was still the only game in town for nectar-feeders, and was doing a land-office business. I went back to the Rio Salado a week later, and found this Great Purple Hairstreak . It’s always a pleasure to see and photograph one of these, because they spend most of their lives high enough above ground that they’re difficult to see. In the fall, however, nectar sources are scarce and the hairstreaks will come down closer to the ground to feed. This little stand of jimmyweed was well past its prime blooming season, but was still the only game in town for nectar-feeders, and was doing a land-office business. JAC: Notice the false head markings on the hindwing, which are likely to have evolved to distract a predator’s attention from the real head, so that the predator (probably a bird) may strike at the wrong end of the insect, allowing it to escape: Apodemia palmeri)was feeding less than a meter from the hairstreak. Metalmarks (Riodinidae) are named for the metallic markings on the dorsal surfaces of the wings, but Palmer’s lacks these. This Palmer’s Metalmark )was feeding less than a meter from the hairstreak. Metalmarks (Riodinidae) are named for the metallic markings on the dorsal surfaces of the wings, but Palmer’s lacks these.