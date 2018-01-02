HuffPo: White supremacists shouldn’t be allowed to practice law

I won’t impugn HuffPo too much today, as it’s busy, as always, impugning itself. Just have a look at this recent article and then guess what the answer is. (Click on the screenshot to go there after you’ve guessed.)

Author Jessica Schulberg, who has a master’s degree in international politics from American University and reports on foreign policy and national security for HuffPo, has done her Regressive homework, identifying “over a dozen current and former lawyers openly affiliated with white supremacist groups.” Her argument is that such lawyers shouldn’t be allowed to practice because ” [they hold] a position of power and responsibility — one that is supposed to come with a promise that the holder is of good character and respects the rights and liberties of others.” Here’s the gist of her argument:

Because of all this, the legal profession is one of the few that requires members to uphold a certain moral standard. In addition to taking the bar exam, aspiring attorneys face a character and fitness test before they can be admitted to their state’s bar and practice law. Lawyers can — in theory — get kicked out of the profession at any time for failing to uphold their state bar association’s ethics rules.

The initial character and fitness test is generally treated as a formality, the requirements vary by state, and enforcement can seem ad hoc. But there are individuals who fail. People have been denied bar admission because of a past gambling problem, delinquent debt, a substance abuse issue or dishonesty. Stephen Glass, a former New Republic reporter who had fabricated characters, quotes and events in more than two dozen stories he wrote for the magazine in the 1990s, was warned off by the New York bar and later rejected outright by the California bar.

Defining moral character is an admittedly subjective endeavor — but marching with neo-Nazis would seem to signal character flaws.

Well, what’s a character flaw to Schulberg and her ilk might be considered a lawful difference in opinion to others. What about if, on religious grounds, a lawyer doesn’t think gays should marry or serve in the Army? That could be considered bigotry, too (and it is), but should homophobic lawyers be disbarred? What about those who don’t believe that trans women are really “women”? And what about those who are anti-Semitic in socially acceptable ways, like many who feel that Israel has no right to exist and should be wiped off the map? Indeed, Schulberg suggests that all of these bigots have no right to be lawyers, for they disrespect the Constitution:

What can be lost in the debate about white supremacists’ rights are the rights of their victims. In particular, Valdes pointed to the 14th Amendment, which guarantees every person within the United States “the equal protection of the laws.”

“The 14th Amendment is not some special interests amendment for women and people of color and the LGBT community — it’s equal to the First Amendment. So you have to figure out what the balance is,” Valdes said. Well, one could say that many recent members of the Supreme Court should be disbarred for the same reason: they haven’t respected the Constitution. And, in fact, the rights of the victims of bigotry are protected under law, though perhaps not so vigorously by lawyers who are bigots themselves.

In all of the examples I gave above, people hold beliefs that some people are unequal under the law and thus the lawyers don’t “respect the rights and liberties of others”—a criterion that, according to Schulberg, mandates disbarment. Where does the delineation of “character flaws” stop? And who is to make that judgment? Once someone sets themselves up as a judge of who has a good “character”—and it’s clear here that “good character” means “conforming to my ideology”—there is no end of the mischief that can be done.

Bar associations have drawn the line at a place I consider appropriate: lawyers who engage in illegal conduct, or who are convicted of some crimes, or through impairment are palpably unfit to practice, should be disbarred. If we start throwing qualified people out of professions for what we see as odious beliefs, even if their public or professional actions don’t violate the law, then we are indeed in trouble. But that’s precisely what the Authoritarian Left seeks to do.

In the end, I agree with First Amendment lawyer Ken White (who writes at the legal site Popehat), quoted in the article saying this: