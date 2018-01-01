Tips for getting more to drink or eat on airlines

First, like many of you I chafe a bit when I ask for a soft drink on an airplane and get about 50 ml of Diet Coke in a cup jammed to the top with ice. Two good gulps and it’s gone!

A while back, I asked a flight attendant friend if it was impolite to ask for a whole can of Coke (or whatever you drink). Her answer: “It’s perfectly fine! But be sure to ask for a glass with ice, too.” (If you don’t do that, you might get a warmish can by itself.) Ever since then, I’ve always asked for an entire can of the beverage of my choice, and the flight attendants are glad to provide it. I’ve seen my seatmates look on jealously as I pour what seems to be the equivalent of about 3-4 drinks that they got.

As my father said, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

Now here’s something I always wondered: Can you get an extra meal on a plane when you’ve already consumed one? I’m sometimes hungry after an airline meal, though I never had the guts to ask for another. (This desire is very rare given how bad airline food is.) Nevertheless, Quora deals with this question in a post called “Can you ask for another airplane meal after you’ve finished the first one?

The answer is a qualified “yes”, involving whether the plane is full, how polite you are, and what kind of flight it is.  For most people this would take more courage than asking for a whole can of drink, but I’d do it nonetheless if I were hungry on a long-haul flight and the food was good.

Here’s one of the answers to the query on Quora:

But if you don’t have the moxie to ask for more food, just remember this: unless you’re happy with 3 ounces of beverage on a plane, just ask politely, “Can I have a can of X with a cup of ice?”  You will get it. And tell them that Jerry sent you.

By the way, I had the worst airplane meal of my life on a SpiceJet flight (my hosts were very kind and bought the food option for my private airline bookings within India). What did I have? Well, the fruit juice was okay, but the only “meal” for me was a COLE SLAW SANDWICH. Yep, that’s the way it was labeled and that’s what it was: rabbit food on sliced white bread. Jebus!

I mean, I know many Indians are vegetarians, and I love their vegetarian food, but this is some barbaric perversion from British days. Why couldn’t they give me a samosa?

