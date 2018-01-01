The one-dollar dinner at INSA

They provide three meals a day to people staying at the guest house at the Indian National Science Academy. Breakfast, which includes eggs, toast or chapattis, coffee, and juice, is 50 rupees (78 cents US). Lunch is a thali (a tray of different dishes including rice and chappatis), and that costs 60 rupees 94 cents).

And here’s tonight’s dinner, which was preceded by a cup of spicy tomato soup and a papad. What you see below is a thali dinner, including clockwise from 11 o’clock: chappatis, a big bowl of rice cooked with peas, raw vegetables (I don’t eat those: unsafe for tourists), daal (lentils), matar paneer (peas cooked in tomato sauce with Indian yogurt-derived cheese), dahi (yogurt), and to its lower left a sabzi, or vegetable stew with peppers, beans, and potatoes, and, finally, right below the yogurt is a sweet, a longish gulab jamun.

All this cost 70 rupees, or $1.09 U.S. It was good, too, and of course healthy. And they gave me extra chappatis, for I’m a bread man rather than a rice man. (I did have a big glob of rice topped with daal.)