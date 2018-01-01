Spot the seals!

Reader Peter sent a “spot the” photo from Kiwiland. His notes:

I took this photo of three seals lying on the rocks at Oamaru, New Zealand.

Click to enlarge:

Can you spot all three? Because this isn’t too hard, I’ll put the reveal below the fold.

Here’s his answer and the reveal. This is good for a beginner to the “spot the” series which was, of course, started by Matthew Cobb:

Two seals are just above the log and the third is in the Y of the log.