Spot the seals!

Reader Peter sent a “spot the” photo from Kiwiland. His notes:
I took this photo of three seals lying on the rocks at Oamaru, New Zealand.
Click to enlarge:
Can you spot all three? Because this isn’t too hard, I’ll put the reveal below the fold.
Here’s his answer and the reveal. This is good for a beginner to the “spot the” series which was, of course, started by Matthew Cobb:
Two seals are just above the log and the third is in the Y of the log.
I see two of them. Are they dead?
Found two right away. The third is a little tricky, but found it too.