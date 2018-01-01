Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to 2018! Jerry is in Delhi and resting after a busy day.

There’s already been a report of time travel, so 2018 is off to a good start.

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

Here’s a good-luck pig

Ein 3000 Jahre altes Glücksschwein. Alles Gute fürs neue Jahr. An Early Bronze Age good-luck pig (not sure this even exists in English😉), more than 3000 years old. Happy New Year. Poliochni, Greece. National Museum Athens. pic.twitter.com/3VfULjDvrS — Oliver Dietrich (@In2thepast) December 31, 2017

And a cat being raptured

This is my plan for 2018. pic.twitter.com/D6RmZhGMGB — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 31, 2017

And a bunny leap for good measure

Look at my leap for 2018 🐰🍾🥂🎉🎊🧚🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qm4qcwDTiU — Jena C. (@JenaC2) December 30, 2017

Over in Dobrzyń Hili is developing a new Law of Conservation which will result in more naps and slumbers. I heartily endorse this effort.

Cyrus: We have consciousness.

Hili: Yes, but we have to save it carefully.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Mamy świadomość.

Hili: Tak, ale musimy ją bardzo oszczędzać.

Hat-tip: Matthew, CHarleen