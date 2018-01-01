Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to 2018! Jerry is in Delhi and resting after a busy day.

There’s already been a report of time travel, so 2018 is off to a good start.

Here’s a good-luck pig

And a cat being raptured

And a bunny leap for good measure

Over in Dobrzyń Hili is developing a new Law of Conservation which will result in more naps and slumbers. I heartily endorse this effort.

Cyrus: We have consciousness.
Hili: Yes, but we have to save it carefully.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Mamy świadomość.
Hili: Tak, ale musimy ją bardzo oszczędzać.

Hat-tip: Matthew, CHarleen

