Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to 2018! Jerry is in Delhi and resting after a busy day.
There’s already been a report of time travel, so 2018 is off to a good start.
Here’s a good-luck pig
And a cat being raptured
And a bunny leap for good measure
Over in Dobrzyń Hili is developing a new Law of Conservation which will result in more naps and slumbers. I heartily endorse this effort.
Cyrus: We have consciousness.
Hili: Yes, but we have to save it carefully.
In Polish:
Cyrus: Mamy świadomość.
Hili: Tak, ale musimy ją bardzo oszczędzać.
Hat-tip: Matthew, CHarleen