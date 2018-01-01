In which Heather Hastie defends me against the charge that I’m not a feminist “ally”

Oy! You can’t win these days. I recently put up a post about Anna Muzychuk, a woman Ukrainian grandmaster in “blitz chess” and “speed chess” (two forms of chess in which you must make rapid moves). Last year Muzychuk was the world champion in both evens, but declined to participate in this year’s official championships (run by the spineless international chess organization FIDE, which should be called FIDO as it’s the running dog of Islamism) because the tournament’s being held in Saudi Arabia. Muzychuk explained on her Facebook page that she wouldn’t participate in the Saudi scheme because it required modest dress and for women and for female players to obey the other demeaning rules imposed on that sex in Saudi Arabia. Muzychuk’s words:
In a few days I am going to lose two World Champion titles – one by one. Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone’s rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside, and altogether not to feel myself a secondary creature. Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined. All that is annoying, but the most upsetting thing is that almost nobody really cares. That is a really bitter feeling, still not the one to change my opinion and my principles. The same goes for my sister Mariya – and I am really happy that we share this point of view. And yes, for those few who care – we’ll be back!
I called my post “A real feminist”—clearly not to denigrate other women who weren’t “real” feminists, but to extol a woman who sacrificed income and career on altar of her principles. When you lose world championships in defense of women’s rights, well, that’s real feminism! (We can see this happening in Iran right now, with some women ripping off their hijabs as part of the protest against that country’s theocracy, a momentous event that’s barely been covered by left-wing websites.)
Sadly, my approbation of Muzychuk’s action wasn’t good enough. Though I never read responses to my tweets (which go automatically from this site to Twitter), reader Paul Coddington in New Zealand did, and sent me some responses by a woman I don’t know:
This is one reason I almost never read responses to my Twitter posts: people like this Pecksniff start snuffling around for the scent of ideological impurity. Apparently, my title “a real feminist” is such an impurity.
I didn’t respond to her bait, but Paul did in an email to me, and asked me to send it to Heather Hastie, as he knew she’d have her own take on feminism and my lack of “allyship”. Sure enough, Heather wrote a brief response on Vansteenwinckle’s attempt to enforce her brand of feminism on me, and you can read it at Heather’s site in a post called “Homily: an ill-informed feminist attacks Jerry Coyne (plus tweets).”
I’m not going to reprise Heather’s take on this kerfuffle, which you should read for yourself, but I will reproduce Paul’s comment that he emailed me (with permission):
It strikes me that this comment is both patronising and sexist. It smacks of the idea that truly supporting the rights of women is a privileged club which one needs permission from an insider to join. Also, it is also unclear what is meant by “he still has a long way to go”. Is this a reference to “ideological feminism” (as opposed to that form of feminism which is essentially humanism, basic respect and common decency with a topical focus on women’s issues)? It appears to me you support the latter and not the former and that perhaps it is being implied that this is simply not good enough.
Also, “Jerry missed some levels, but pretends he didn’t” is an accusation that I can’t see as justifiably having arisen from anything that you have written in that particular article or any other, but perhaps there is some private correspondence that accounts for it.
No, there’s no private correspondence I know of that explains which “levels” I’ve missed. I don’t know who “Vansteenwinckel” is, nor, as I recall, have I ever had any interaction with her.
Heather has more to say, using some rather pungent language.
My view: I won’t have other feminists label me “not an ally” because I don’t adhere to one particular view of feminism. My own view, which I have—to borrow a phrase from Nixon—made perfectly clear, is this: “Women should never be discriminated against on the grounds of sex or gender, and should have equal opportunity from the very onset of life to achieve everything they can.”
It goes without saying that this means that women should be free from harassment and sexual malfeasance or assault, because of course those are forms of discrimination as well as tactics that constrain women’s freedom and opportunity.
That’s my piece, now read Heather’s (and enjoy her collection of tweets).
I had the pleasure of reading Heather’s first. She ably identified you as a steady ally, and I concur!! It’s all too easy for one to infer omission or addition on the part of another based upon his or her own standards, wishes or expectations.
Modern western feminism has nothing to do with humanism any more.
I don’t even know why we keep pretending it does. It’s just another protective label regressives use to shield themselves from criticism.
Honestly, in western countries, if you were to take any random self-identified feminist and any random self-identified non-feminist… who’s behavior do you think is more or less likely to lead to fair and harmonious society?
Honestly, as a feminist I’m not not going to disavow that label just because some regressives also call themselves “feminist”. And when I hear a woman saying she isn’t a feminist, I think she’s either dishonest or she’s living in the 1950’s. Though maybe living in the 50’s would be fair and harmonious, at least for you.
+!, Ms Rita.
Women have equal legal rights for years. Having succeeded in that, feminism seems to have gone farther and farther afield, redefining language, denying science, and pushing agendas that work against women such as demonizing men as a whole but paying more attention to transgender ‘women’ then to actual women.
Once a movement (of any kind) achieves its primary goal it should dissolve, but usually those in leadership roles keep creating new crises.
Side point: Notice how relatively quiet the feminist organizations have been so far about the demonstrations in Iran. One could speculate, but the influence (co-option) by the social justice crowd makes them unwilling to condemn a brutal regime, but worry interminably about wording that must be used. Or maybe they won’t condemn the Iranian government because Trump has… and they simply can’t bear to agree with him on anything.
I hesitate to express an opinion about this. It often doesn’t go well…..but here it is.
I think this is an example of someone reacting after interpreting something in the least generous way possible. I see this from just about everyone lately and I think this behaviour is actually the reason we have such extremes….I’ve felt it in myself. When someone talks about white people being racist, my first reaction is defence because I take it as I am, personally, being accused of racism. So, I can see how some men can react and think that when sexism is brought up, they feel they are being denounced or how a feminist can interpret “real feminist” in a way it wasn’t intended. Often, a doubling down happens if the point is argued, as you can see with her response. It’s too bad as we all end up fighting each other while violently agreeing on the main issues. Honestly, the only way around this is to stop and think for a moment and consider that maybe the intent wasn’t so bad.
Undoubtedly I’ve taken issue with some opinions you’ve expressed. (Heck, sometimes I’ve taken issue with myself after I’ve made some comment on this site or Heather’s.) But I wholeheartedly agree with this comment. And when you say, “I think this behaviour is actually the reason we have such extremes…, I must admit that whatever the specifics that generated the feeling, I’ve discerned it in myself,” and recognize that you’re speaking about something that’s in me as well.
I took Vansteenwinckel’s response as a misinterpretation of the title “A real feminist.” Imagine someone saying, “Now, here’s something that a REAL feminist would do.” Or substitute “hero” for “feminist”: “I appreciate what firefighters do, but here’s a REAL hero…” Wouldn’t firefighters sort of chafe at that wording?
This explanation attempt is in line with Heather’s thinking that Vansteenwinckel was referring to Saudi women, I see the tweeter’s complaint as more generic.
So, is this what Jerry meant to say? No.
So, Vansteenwinckel should now say “Oops, sorry, I overreacted. I thought that by giving credit to Muzychuk you intended to denigrate other acts of feminism that occur every day in every part of the world. I see now that I was wrong, and I apologize.”
Hope this helps!
You’re right Larry, I think that’s how she read it.
But at some level I see this and think it is probably a person who tends to see any negative angle possible at every turn. Sort of like telling someone, “you look really beautiful today” and she/he says in return, “so I don’t look beautiful on other days?”
There’s just no winning sometimes…
I’m not so sure that Heather is right here. I took Vansteenwinckel to be interpreting Jerry’s “real” feminist to be implying that one is only a “real” feminist if one is a significant person, able to be in the news and give up world titles or similar (of course I don’t think that Jerry was *actually* saying that, I think he was meaning “real” feminists as opposed to regressive-left feminists who put regressive-left ideology above equality for women).
I took it to mean, as opposed to people like Linda Sarsour, who merely claim to be feminists.
I took that to be the unspoken comparison. So someone who does not follow WEIT might well misinterpret.
As I already mentioned over at Heather’s site, I see these Twitters as a poor place for such dialogue. My take on her tweets are the same as most of the Trump Tweets — Playing to a base and that is about it.
In a town I used to live, there was a popular church with a big banner out front with its name: Life Church
I would chuckle as I drove by and mutter to myself ‘not like all those other death churches!’. I think this is a case of that sort of reading (lacking my amusement) – as other commenters pointed out above. I think there is a marked difference between being a ‘feminist-ally’ on the internet, and being an ally to women in the real world. The bar for internet-feminism can be set absurdly high.
Yes this twatling hinged around the “real feminist” in the heading if you ask me… Vansteenwinckle was bothered by the privileged white female chess player being modelled as a ‘real feminist’ and with a photo no less.
Perhaps if the good Prof(E) had put in “in solidarity with her Palestinian sisters” or other such key triggers it may have hit the Vansteenwinckle expectation mark.
Who knows, but it’s tough at the top no matter what the hell you’ve said in countless posts, championing women’s rights and equality.