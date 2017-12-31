The other social media

by Grania
While we are on the subject of social media, GooglePlus is one of the least popular. It’s never really been able to compete with Facebook; despite being moreorless the same, at least in its original intentions.
One of the things I like about it is that as a result of its unpopularity there are fewer posts about What I ate with my two-shot half-caff double-froth soy latte in this trendy little coffee shop and a lot more interest groups. I often check in on the Science Sunday hashtag which is where posts about all sorts of science-related subjects get aggregated. The hashtag will range from deep space to sharks to environmental issues to robots to bees to silly science-based cartoons and jokes. It’s always worth a browse.
This mesmerizing jellyfish gif (pronounced however you like it) has sparked an interesting conversation.
Do you have any less-visited sites you go to?
The Jellyfish GIF reminded me of this other blog I discovered recently. Check out http://rocs.hu-berlin.de/explorables/explorables/orlis-flockn-roll/. It is a collection of interactive visualizations simulating flock behavior using simple algorithms. Each simulation supplies knobs that control parameters affecting each algorithm. Loads of fun!
Zunger seems to be assuming Many Worlds here, i.e. that wave functions don’t actually collapse; it just looks that way from our perspective. I’m sympathetic to this view, but I don’t think we can claim it as something we know for a fact.