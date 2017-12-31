The life and death of a reader’s cat

Reader Amy reports the death of her beloved cat, “Kitten”, but also sent some pictures of his long and happy life. This post is Amy’s memorial to Kitten. Her words are indented, and do read and pay attention to Amy’s final remark:
I seem recall a recent post where a WEIT reader’s cat died of a saddle thrombosis. This was the recent fate of our dear Kitten in late November. Fortunately, we were home at the time and quickly bundled him in the car at 3 a.m. for a very long 30’ drive to a 24 hour vet clinic for euthanasia. He was featured in an October 2014 WEIT post “spot the orange cat”. He was very proud of this, his only publication (reproduced below).
Kitten was 18 and ruled our house and lives for 16 years (he was 2 years old when he adopted us). He was a very special cat; as they all are.
Here are some photos of him enjoying a few of his favorite things. It was hard to select just a few photos out of hundreds.
** Smelling stinky shoes.
What is it about cats and boxes?
Of, course…sleeping.
Surveying his kingdom from on high.
Here he is exploring the vet exam room. The picture on the wall says “We humans are indeed fortunate if we happen to be chosen to be owned by a cat.”
Looking for potential prey.
He loved to pose for the camera. You have to agree he was most handsome.
Here’s to all those cats out there. Humans, give your cat(s) a special scratch and treat in honor of Kitten!!
Amy, so sorry for your loss of the very handsome Kitten:-(
Amy, I’m so sorry to read about your loss of Kitten. He was indeed a handsome beast, and it looks like he had lots of character.
Ginger cats (as we call them in New Zealand) are my favourite. Kitten looks a lot like Monty (named for WWII General Montgomery), who ruled my grandmother’s home for many years.
I love the sentiment on the vet’s wall. It is so true.
I do agree, he was very handsome. I know you miss him and I am very sorry about that. I always offer the same advice though. Find (or be found by) another cat — soon!
Again, my condolances on your loss.
I have already been looking at local adoption sites. My house is just not the same without a cat.
It’s hard to see them go. 😢
I hate these stories and love them at the same time. A cat lover is always very sad to hear about the death of a cat. I also must say your Kitten looks just like our Bumper. We are all sad for you today and know that Kitten had a good long life.
I’m sorry for your loss, Amy. I hope another wonderful cat adopts you very soon.
Kitten was very handsome. If Michelangelo had done cat sculptures, I imagine one of them would have resembled Kitten on the tree stump.
What a sleek, good-looking boy he was!
Sorry for your loss.
So very sorry for this Amy. He was indeed a handsome boy! I especially like the picture of Kitten sleeping, with his little toebeans showing. I, too, have a male orange tabby, and I will give him extra love and pats and treats today in honour of Kitten.
I’m glad Kitten had a long and happy life. Makes me want to seek out our two cats and make sure they understand how happy they make us. And to soon wish them a Happy New Year!
Very sorry to read about your loss. He’s definitely a looker: from his green eyes down to his beautiful toe pads. RIP Kitten.
So sorry for your loss, Amy.
I love Kitten’s ju-jube toeses.
(aka jelly-beanies)