The life and death of a reader’s cat

Reader Amy reports the death of her beloved cat, “Kitten”, but also sent some pictures of his long and happy life. This post is Amy’s memorial to Kitten. Her words are indented, and do read and pay attention to Amy’s final remark:

I seem recall a recent post where a WEIT reader’s cat died of a saddle thrombosis. This was the recent fate of our dear Kitten in late November. Fortunately, we were home at the time and quickly bundled him in the car at 3 a.m. for a very long 30’ drive to a 24 hour vet clinic for euthanasia. He was featured in an October 2014 WEIT post “spot the orange cat”. He was very proud of this, his only publication (reproduced below).

Kitten was 18 and ruled our house and lives for 16 years (he was 2 years old when he adopted us). He was a very special cat; as they all are. Here are some photos of him enjoying a few of his favorite things. It was hard to select just a few photos out of hundreds. ** Smelling stinky shoes.

What is it about cats and boxes?

Of, course…sleeping.

Surveying his kingdom from on high.

Here he is exploring the vet exam room. The picture on the wall says “We humans are indeed fortunate if we happen to be chosen to be owned by a cat.”

Looking for potential prey.

He loved to pose for the camera. You have to agree he was most handsome.

Here’s to all those cats out there. Humans, give your cat(s) a special scratch and treat in honor of Kitten!!