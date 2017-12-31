Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to the last day of the year. I hope you have an obligatory bottle of something bubbly to celebrate with.
Twitter round-up for the day includes a beautiful photograph of space from earth. The photographer adds that it was taken with “A Nikon D800 with Nikkor 14-24mm, f/2.8. It’s a 4 panel panorama all shot at f/2.8, ISO 2500, 30 seconds.”
There’s an interesting conversation about language over on Twitter and the meaning of names.
And a fascinating short video of the freezing surface of the Great Lakes
Finally, Princess Hili shows her gratitude with all level of graciousness we have come to expect.
Andrzej: Happy New Year.
Hili: Thanks, come with such treats for the whole year.
Andrzej: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku.
Hili: Dziękuję, przynoś takie przysmaki przez cały rok.
The Italian word for raccoon is “orsetto lavatore”, which means “little bear who washes stuff”. Probably a partial calque from French.
In German, it’s Waschbaeren, also “bears who wash [stuff].”
In Hungarian it`s mosómedve – washbear.
This year, we plan to celebrate the New Year on Atlantic Time – which is 10pm in Chicago. We had barely been making it to Eastern Time the past few years. Buenos Aires time beckons. Soon we will be celebrating at GMT – 6pm in Chicago.
I grew up not far from the shore of Lake Michigan near Muskegon, Michigan. The icy waves are familiar. In a typical year the near shore is solid with broken ice which forms huge wrinkles and walls. We used to walk out on the ice and wander among the chunks. Some years the lake froze solid almost all the way across. That’s 80 miles between Muskegon and Milwaukee.
AH, those good old days, the ice age. This morning the temp in Wichita, Kansas is 5F/-15C. So everything from Canada is not good.