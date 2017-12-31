Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to the last day of the year. I hope you have an obligatory bottle of something bubbly to celebrate with.

Twitter round-up for the day includes a beautiful photograph of space from earth. The photographer adds that it was taken with “A Nikon D800 with Nikkor 14-24mm, f/2.8. It’s a 4 panel panorama all shot at f/2.8, ISO 2500, 30 seconds.”

This is probably my favorite shot of 2017. 🙂 The Milky Way stretching across the sky, Venus shining bright, the Andromeda galaxy, Pleiades, weak aurora, airglow and the snowy frozen river. ❤ @VirtualAstro @SPACEdotcom @ProfBrianCox pic.twitter.com/7xPB5ZbcUx — Mia Stålnacke (@AngryTheInch) December 30, 2017

There’s an interesting conversation about language over on Twitter and the meaning of names.

And a fascinating short video of the freezing surface of the Great Lakes

Pancakes aren't just for the griddle! Have you witnessed pancake ice roll in on the Great Lakes? 📸: Insta fan the_life_of_lunabear in Luna Pier #PureMichiganWinter pic.twitter.com/zNZwLidzwR — Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) December 30, 2017

Finally, Princess Hili shows her gratitude with all level of graciousness we have come to expect.

Andrzej: Happy New Year.

Hili: Thanks, come with such treats for the whole year.

Andrzej: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku.

Hili: Dziękuję, przynoś takie przysmaki przez cały rok.