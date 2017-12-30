When Twitter is at its best

by Grania
Every so often I wonder whether Twitter has become a victim of its own success, that the sheer volume of people on the platform have made it difficult to navigate for people who are new to it.
But then you get threads like this one that makes you realise that it is still a powerful and wonderful tool for connecting all the most useful people instantly and communicating ideas.
I highly doubt that the experts weighing in on this issue made much difference to the surly and unimpressed “skeptic”, but they managed to reach a lot of other people.
If that’s the best of Twitter they should close shop — multiple informed people wasting their time arguing with an ignorant troll.
Exactly. I see this as an good example of why Twitter is a colossal waste of time.
Do a Google search for Megalodon and within 60 seconds you can learn more than this Twitter thread shows.
Years back, I was recovering from some minor surgery and ended up renting Shark Attack: Mediterranean (the German film). Needless to say, I was somewhat hopped up on meds and enjoyed it immensely. From the gentleman running around (in dubbed English) crying, “Shark alarma! Shark alarma!” to the multitude of ways they pronounced Carcharodon megalodon (different each time, I’m sure!). Sometimes it was ‘megalooden’ sometimes ‘megalowdon’ sometimes ‘megaladan’. The plot also revolved around it not being extinct.
Between the young lady who obviously does not know the meaning of the word “proof”, even in the American vernacular, and the PhD who does not understand the difficulty of proving a negative (non-existence), the whole exchange looks pretty silly.
I do not ‘do’, Twitter, would feel too close to Mr Trump for comfort.
I also think that Megalodon is extinct. However (the dreaded ‘but’), it would not shake the foundations of my worldview if it turned out not to be extinct after all. I mean, it would even be much less of a sensation than Latimeria or ‘Megamouth’, which actually were discovered quite recently.
I’ve seen a video, not obviously fake, that shows a very large kind of shark, larger than a whale-shark, although it does not really look like a Carcharodon, hence probably not a Megalodon.
So, I think there are still a lot of animals in the oceans that have not been ‘discovered’ yet, and some of them possibly large.
Kori probably watched this video from the YT ‘Discovery’ Channel [or it’s a channel posing as the ‘Discovery’ Channel], it has all the elements she identified: https://youtu.be/8XFLh-pY6nA
I remember a rumpus a few years back where the ‘Discovery’ Channel cobbled together one of their famed ‘documentaries’ on Megalodon – putting in bits from real scientists in such a way as to make it seem that Megalodon still might prowl the oceans.
She’s getting a lot of grief from the internet at the moment – discussions about fat = low IQ. That sort of thing.
IMO Twitter is a vile place
No that is not the video I was referring to, It was the video of a giant shark in Suruga bay (not the Mariana trench). As said it does not look like a Carcharodon, probably a giant Sleeper Shark
I enjoyed this. What a few comments seemed to be missing is that Kori thinks that if they weren’t extinct, the government would find them and kill/cover them up anyway. She said in one tweet on the chain and I’m paraphrasing: “They (the government) already did that with the freaking mermaids.” I think that’s her real problem. I have mixed feelings about Twitter. Without it, I would never have found people who are interesting in a way that I have had trouble finding. Also, without Twitter’s “sensitive content” setting, I would have never ventured over here where I still don’t know what I’m doing. The people on here are intellectually stimulating to me that I don’t find anywhere (besides Twitter) who I can “interact” with in a little bit more of an “intimate” setting. People exchange ideas, react, discuss, debate, converse casually etc. It has been one of the most rewarding things for me. Like Twitter, though, it’s remote. Amazing and awesome but I sometimes wish Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and everything else was non-existent. But then again…it’s like that circle. Grateful I suppose for everything in general.