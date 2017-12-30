What I did on my birthday

I had fun. I skipped breakfast because we were leaving early for the 1.5 hour drive to the IISER campus in the foothills of the Western Ghats, but on the way Hema, my delightful host, told me there were 11 species of bananas sold in Kerala stores. When I immediately expressed interest, she said, “Would you like to try some?” You know my answer, so she found a good fruit stand and I bought five kinds of bananas. I tried every one: all were different and delicious. The best were the redddish-orange ones, which were very sweet, and the tiny yellow ones, which were sweet but with a nice overtone of sourness.

We spotted a wild bonnet macaque (Macaca radiata) by the roadside, and of course I fed it a banana, which he seemed to appreciate. He gently took it from my hand.

The IISER campus where I was to speak is in the foothills of the Western Ghats, and we took a side trip up to the top of a local peak.

On the way, we watched rubber trees being tapped: they make a spiral slash in the bark four times a year, and catch the extruded latex in half a coconut. (More photos in later posts).

I had a simple meal in the student canteen (veg with a side of chicken):

And I lectured to the students about my fly research. I took a photo of the audience while they were introducing me.

All in all, not a half bad birthday.