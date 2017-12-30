Spot the snow leopards (and their prey)

by Matthew Cobb

To celebrate Jerry’s birthday while he’s in India, here’s a ‘spot the’ item that involves cats and India. This picture from the Indian Himalayas was taken by @devender_chauh a Range Officer in the Spiti Wildlife Division and posted on Tw*tter by @snowleopard_ncf. There are two prey species in this photo, and two snow leopards. For full marks you need to locate the animals, and name the prey species (no cheating!). The answer will go up in a couple of hours.