Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Jerry Allen Coyne, superannuated geneticist, was born on this day in 1949. What better way to mark the day than with felids doing felid things.

Getting a hug from lion has to be one of the most life-affirming experiences.

Beautiful 😍@paulakahumbu see this. Woman adopted 2 lion cubs but had to give them up to the Government – Here's what happened visiting them 7 years later😳 pic.twitter.com/xBGI7Gs7gs — Evans Bett (@iam_bett) December 29, 2017

Here is a cat that has set out to prove that cats can be trained. Take that, dogs!

"Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work." – Aristotle (384-322 B.C.). pic.twitter.com/HG1YNOdXON — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 29, 2017

Jerry’s dream cat is the Bengal, a lively and distinctively beautiful breed that need loads of exercise. Here are some kittens playing on a special cat wheel.

It is also Bacon Day and National bicarbonate of soda day. Celebrate with a generous helping of both. Or not.

Meanwhile in Wroclawek, Leon found a special prey in a wicker Christmas tree made by his staff:

Leon: I think I smell a tipsy rodent in here.

Finally, some birthday words from Hili who remembers her friend fondly.

Hili: Today is Jerry’s birthday.

A: And would you like to wish him something?

Hili: Yes, I wish we could sleep together on the sofa again.

In Polish:

Hili: Dziś są urodziny Jerrego.

Ja: I co, chciałabyś złożyć mu życzenia?

Hili: Tak, żebyśmy znowu razem spali na sofie.