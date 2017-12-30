Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Jerry Allen Coyne, superannuated geneticist, was born on this day in 1949. What better way to mark the day than with felids doing felid things.
Getting a hug from lion has to be one of the most life-affirming experiences.
Here is a cat that has set out to prove that cats can be trained. Take that, dogs!
Jerry’s dream cat is the Bengal, a lively and distinctively beautiful breed that need loads of exercise. Here are some kittens playing on a special cat wheel.
It is also Bacon Day and National bicarbonate of soda day. Celebrate with a generous helping of both. Or not.
Meanwhile in Wroclawek, Leon found a special prey in a wicker Christmas tree made by his staff:
Leon: I think I smell a tipsy rodent in here.
Finally, some birthday words from Hili who remembers her friend fondly.
Hili: Today is Jerry’s birthday.
A: And would you like to wish him something?
Hili: Yes, I wish we could sleep together on the sofa again.
In Polish:
Hili: Dziś są urodziny Jerrego.
Ja: I co, chciałabyś złożyć mu życzenia?
Hili: Tak, żebyśmy znowu razem spali na sofie.
The birthday. It’s the once a year event that must be routine after 68 of them but if we understand anything it is, they go by with amazing speed.
Happy birthday PCC(E)!
I wished Jerry Happy Birthday a month ago. Got it out of the way early. In any case, my standard birthday greeting –
Congratulations on surviving another orbit of an ordinary rocky planet around a yellow dwarf star located in an ordinary spiral galaxy in an ordinary group of galaxies in an ordinary galaxy cluster …… Just want to make sure you feel special today. Happy Birthday!
Technically it’s a G-type main-sequence star in the second largest galaxy in the group.
But of course the location of our solar system, in the Orion arm, ~ 26,000 light-years out from the galactic center, is the best, most coveted, and the most special spot in our particular region of our particular filament of dark matter.
All the other alien races say so. believe me.
I hope there’s a generator attached to that wheel.