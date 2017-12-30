Further perambulations

Just to let you know what’s up, I fly from Trivandrum to Delhi today—the entire length of India—and it’ll take 3.5 hours. In Delhi, some good friends at Jawaharlal Nehru University are giving me a birthday dinner, and then I’ll go to my digs for the rest of my stay: the guest house of the Indian National Science Academy. I’ll do some shopping and sightseeing, and give one public talk on January 4th. Then I fly back home, with my flight leaving at 2 am (!) on the morning of January 5th. There’s nothing like the loneliness of Indira Gandhi Airport in the middle of the night!
Happy New Year to all, and may you have plenty of noms in 2018!
2,240 km [1,390 miles] – that’s akin to Havana to Chicago by crow. You’ll be able to pre-publish a zillion posts while on that bird ready to unleash on the unsuspecting public!
I look forward to them
Happy New Year!
What will the public talk be about. Will it be recorded?
Evidence for and opposition to evolution. Not sure if it’ll be recorded.
Love the pic! Is it Kirk Cameron with Ray Comfort’s banana? My intelligently-designed eyes don’t work so well without refractively augmented intelligently-designed spectacles perched upon my nose, in this best of all possible worlds.
Have a good journey, Jerry, and a great new year.
A pro-banana Aussie bat to go with the primate in the pic:
After spending 3 months in India, I know that the Indira Gandhi Airport is never quiet no matter if it is daytime or nighttime. I did love every day that I was there.