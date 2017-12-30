Further perambulations

Just to let you know what’s up, I fly from Trivandrum to Delhi today—the entire length of India—and it’ll take 3.5 hours. In Delhi, some good friends at Jawaharlal Nehru University are giving me a birthday dinner, and then I’ll go to my digs for the rest of my stay: the guest house of the Indian National Science Academy. I’ll do some shopping and sightseeing, and give one public talk on January 4th. Then I fly back home, with my flight leaving at 2 am (!) on the morning of January 5th. There’s nothing like the loneliness of Indira Gandhi Airport in the middle of the night!

Happy New Year to all, and may you have plenty of noms in 2018!