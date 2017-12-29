There is no monolithic “Twitter” that makes pronouncements

This is happening not just at the much reviled (and, I suspect, cash bleeding) HuffPo, but on many other pop news sites as well. “Twitter does this” or “Twitter says that”, the sites proclaim. Here’s one example from the site I love to hate (click on screenshot to see it):Some points:
1.) There is no monolithic “Twitter” that expresses a unanimity or near-unanimity of opinion, as such headlines imply.
2.) The headlines reflect this sad fact: the author (in this case a Regressive Leftist) decides he or she doesn’t like something, and then trawls Twitter to find support for that opinion.
Yet for every case of support, there are cases of non-support. Just think about Trump and all the HuffPo headlines proclaiming that “Twitter thinks X” about Trump. They don’t look at opposite opinions—you’d have to go to Breitbart for that.
What author Moye really means here is that “some people on Twitter” criticized the NYT for portraying chopsticks in a culturally insensitive matter—clearly one of the overarching problems of social justice.
3.) The headlines reflect something else: lazy journalism. These “Tweetercles” are just a way of producing pieces of “journalism” without having to do any legwork. Just subscribe to a lot of Twitter sites, and pick out what you want from the feed based on whether it supports your preconceived ideology. Moye’s article contains 24 short lines of text sandwiched between ten tweets that themselves contain 19 lines of text. Remember, too, that Twitter is self-selecting: those who abhor something like misplaced chopsticks are more likely to tweet about it than those who don’t have an issue with it.
4.) This growing trend reflects a lack of journalistic diligence and integrity. Just pick and choose what you want from Internet, and voilà—you have an article that you can title “Twitter calls out X.” Whatever this is, it’s not journalism, but more like confirmation bias.
5.) As far as I can see, good journalism in newspapers and websites, and that includes the New York Times, is dying. I’m sure there are lots of good reporters out there, but how can they compete with clickbait that drags in views and bucks from those with limited attention spans? There are only about three halfway decent newspapers left in America, and I predict that even these will grow fewer in the coming years.
Only question I have for the moron who wrote that PuffHo piece; if I find an Asian person using a fork incorrectly am I allowed to get MY knickers in a twist?
I use a fork to eat pizza, does that count?
*GASP*! Sacrilege!
In Italy, including Naples (where pizza was invented), pizza is not usually pre-cut into slices. Hence, use of a knife and fork is de rigeur, and some would say more civilized. Ergo, as a person with solely Italian ancestry (of course I have to identify as a member of a group!), I am deeply OFFENDED when I see Americans eat pizza with their hands. If PuffHo actually paid for their “articles”, perhaps I could receive some remuneration for my expressing my deeply held feelings?
Hey I’m Asian, and sometimes I struggle to pick up slippery food with chopsticks, so I’ll skewer it like a kebab.
I really enjoy The Oregonian, they’ve done some excellent journalistic work this last year (lead in the public schools, Bundy trials, etc.) I also subscribe, because I think it is important to pay for our long-form journalism.
The photo in the screenshot is a correct view of chopsticks, but the photo in the New York Times is rather bizarre.
But why call this “cultural insensitivity”?? It’s attaching a stronger stigma than necessary to something massively less sinister.
During the summer I lived in Shanghai, I encountered a fair amount of friendly cluelessness to American culture none of which struck me as “offensive”.
Were any of them wearing our western trousers? Pants to you.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
A new dictionary definition:
adjective
having no value; worthless.
synonyms: worthless, of no value,
useless, to no purpose, (of) no use,
profitless, futile, pointless, vain, in
vain, to no avail, to no effect,
fruitless, unproductive, idle,
meretricious, ineffective, unavailing;
verb – informal
spend time aimlessly; idle.
noun – informal
a silly or foolish person,POTUS (often as a general term of abuse).
I asked a Chinese woman working as a waitress to teach me to use chopsticks when I was a 15-year-old busboy working at a Polynesian tiki joint. She didn’t seem to mind the cultural appropriation. Hell, she’d laugh to find me practicing in the bus-stand during slack times.
I’m surprised that someone like Bill Gates doesn’t start a news organization with the goal of producing excellent journalism that is actually fair and balanced.
I eat popcorn with chopsticks for practice. That should be good for half a page of ridicule on HuffPo. I’m sure they have nothing more important to do.
It’s outrageous cultural appropriation. Corn stolen from Meso-Americans, chopsticks stolen from China. You probably butter it, stealing from the Celts. I’d suggest you bow your head in shame, but that gesture belongs to the Japanese exclusively.
H/T Sexy Sadie. J. Lennon
Euphemia Allen
what have you done
you made a fool of everyone
YOU made a fool of e v e r y o n e
Euphemia Allen you broke all the rules
middle eight
you played your chopsticks on the ivory keys
and left it in a world f**king hard to please
oh Euphemia Allen
what have you done.
Can’t even play “Chopsticks” these days without being called culturally insensitive.
I read the NYT regularly. Something I noticed: the hard/paper copy reads differently than the online version. The main section in the paper version contains the “real” news, and the standards are maintained at a high level, IMO. But in the online version, the “front page” is a jumble of news articles, editorials, random social commentary, and bylines for arts, philosophy, etc., so it’s harder to delineate actual news from softer stuff. A much different experience. I’m still happy reading the online version since it’s convenient and I can cull the fluff – and, the crossword is fun to do online!
They’re holding the chopsticks incorrectly, not culturally insensitively.
Cultural insensitivity would be scratching your butt crack with them.
At a table in a restaurant.
Holding chopsticks while white. So busted.
The “problem” is the not way they are holding them. There is an additional photo (in the linked article) which -horror of horrors- show two sets of chopsticks, one left flat in a dish with food on it, the other set, also left in food, is sticking up out of a dish.
When eating with chopsticks, EVERYONE who isn’t a culturally appropriating s**lord knows that you don’t leave them in your dish and especially not with them sticking up.
Why? Reasons.
I don’t really get the objection to chopstick placement in the NYT photo, aside from the oddity of having them next to a steak. The main objection was that they were claimed to be stuck upright, & that doing so is considered poor taste. But I don’t see the chopsticks placed like that in the photo.