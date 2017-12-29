My WaPo review of A. N. Wilson’s Darwin biography

The new Washington Post “Outlook” section has on the cover my review of A. N. Wilson’s new biography, Charles Darwin: Victorian Mythmaker. I panned the book, for it was dreadful on both the historical (biographical) and scientific fronts. You can read my take by clicking on the screenshots below:
I’ll give just the last two paragraphs; do go read the whole thing. And then read the comments, where you’ll find several people denying evolution. That shows that even some readers of this fine newspaper don’t know squat about science.
Wilson’s use of the familiar and discredited tropes of creationism — humans are too special to be products of evolution, complex organs such as eyes can’t evolve, we see microevolution but not macroevolution, evolution can’t create new information in DNA, evolution is itself a religion, Hitler’s genocide traces back to Darwinism and so on — forces us to conclude that, even if he isn’t a creationist, he surely walks and quacks like one.
In the end, Wilson’s book is harmful, because its ignorance and denial of scientific evidence, coming from an established author, will promote the mistaken view that evolutionary biology is seriously flawed. And by flouting the research on Darwin carried out by serious historians of science, it betrays those historians and history itself.
Doesn’t surprise me. The Trumpian troglodytes have infested the comments section of many a fine, ostensibly liberal, site, including The Washington Post.
There are plenty of Democratic Creationists
I’m pretty sure there’s no equivalency. Denial of evolution is practically part of the Republican platform. It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s actually spelled out in the platform.
Actually, it looks like it is only one, theot581, commenting several times. And rebutted adequately, I might add.
People who don’t believe in Evolution but hang out in the WaPo/NYT comments are often trolls of one subspecies or another.
Just read it. Thorough yet pithy takedown! Well played, Sir.
Well done, Jerry! You must be a Hobbit, giving us such a present upon your birthday!
Excellent review of an unfortunate book. Darwin still has his bulld*gs!
Wonderful that you have a popular platform to debunk this despicable attempt at demonizing Darwin and evolutionary biology.
Wasn’t going to read it anyway based on your earlier review. BTW – there is a creationist in the comment section. Or a Poe.
It is likely a creationist, complete with misspellings, quote mines, and general ignorance.
Only one?
Thanks for a good review of a bad book. I have A.N. Wilson’s biography of C.S. Lewis – there was some character assassination in that book, but I accepted it as accurate. But now I wonder if I must take all Wilson’s writings with a pinch of salt. What a pity.
And Happy Birthday!
This is exactly the problem of his own making. A successful author must think about the next book deal, and one who publishes histories or biographies absolutely must have care for accuracy. But here he has tarnished his own reputation in that field.
I think you have made it quite clear what a pathetic book this is. The problem with the post is they want you to subscribe to read anything they put out. Not in the mood right now.
Same here. I cannot access the article without subscribing. So I’ll go with your previous take-down.
Happy Birthday to you Professor.
I did not have a problem accessing the article and I am in South Africa. Go figure!
Not sure why that is. I just clicked on the picture and it went right to it.
I could read it without paying.
You must have used up your free articles for the month. I think it’s worth subscribing to support responsible journalism.
The review beautifully demolishes Wilson. But my concern is that the book still may become a best seller because of the reputation of Wilson’s previous books and what a person interested in reading a biography of Darwin will find at the Amazon site.
Amazon describes the book in its effusive blurb as “Brilliant, daring, and ambitious, Charles Darwin [book title] explores this legendary man as never before, and challenges us to reconsider our understanding of both Darwin and modern science itself.” If potential purchasers should read the comments they will find a different story, but how many do that? For me, Wilson’s book falls into a category I call right-wing politics, religion, pseudo-science and culture. Right wingers fight a never ending war, using whatever means necessary, to convince the public of their views. Truth and intellectual integrity are not required; indeed, it is often a hindrance.
Wilson’s book is but a single shot in the war. But, Professor Coyne’s review helps parry the blows. But, there will be more blows in the war of ideas. They will never end. The perversion of science by right wing religion is relentless and will never end. And if should win, the ideals of the Enlightenment will be finished. There will be no going back. Resistance to the right wing must never falter. I hope that will be the case, because if it will not be, a new Dark Ages will descend.
COYNE SMASH!
A job well done, Jerry. Clear, succinct, and accessible.
It’s clear that Wilson’s misrepresentations are intentional. It’s not as if this is a man who doesn’t know how to properly research a subject. He wanted to write a particular narrative, not a biography.
John van Wyhe, who runs the Darwin Online website, lambasts Wilson at UK Amazon;
…
…
I’m really glad to see your review getting prominent placement where it will be widely read. Wilson needs to be shot down.