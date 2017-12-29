It’s my birthday!

In India, at least. I have to say that because otherwise it’s gonna be just another day–I travel to the IISER campus in the Western Ghats, about 1.5 hours from Trivandrum, and am promised some sightseeing. I may even see wild Asian elephants, which (along with leopards) live around the campus and must be kept out by an electrified fence. I’ll take photos. My main job, however, is to give a research talk and interact with students and faculty.

Here’s a very clever birthday card I just got from reader Pliny the in Between, featuring my favorite cartoon character, Angry Catman (my superhero alter ego, derived from a nasty comment made by a creationist). Click to enlarge, but the caption says, “Tracking the progress of the laser pointer, Angry Catman realized that his birthday had not been forgotten.” Thanks, Pliny!

Oh, and note the Indian background. . .