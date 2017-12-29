It’s my birthday!

In India, at least. I have to say that because otherwise it’s gonna be just another day–I travel to the IISER campus in the Western Ghats, about 1.5 hours from Trivandrum, and am promised some sightseeing.  I may even see wild Asian elephants, which (along with leopards) live around the campus and must be kept out by an electrified fence. I’ll take photos. My main job, however, is to give a research talk and interact with students and faculty.

Here’s a very clever birthday card I just got from reader Pliny the in Between, featuring my favorite cartoon character, Angry Catman (my superhero alter ego, derived from a nasty comment made by a creationist). Click to enlarge, but the caption says, “Tracking the progress of the laser pointer, Angry Catman realized that his birthday had not been forgotten.” Thanks, Pliny!

Oh, and note the Indian background. . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 29, 2017 at 7:26 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

26 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:29 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday!

    Reply
  2. Kelly MacKay
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:33 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday, hope it is the best year yet.

    Reply
  3. Teresa Carson
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:33 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday, J.C.! I hope you have a delightful year.

    Reply
  4. Stephen Barnard
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:34 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday, and what a cool place to be spending it.

    Reply
  5. Colin
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:36 pm | Permalink

    We only have one birthday, the rest are just anniversaries. 😉

    So glad that you were born Jerry, and that you are who you are, and that you are a voice of reason in this world of superstition and ignorance.

    Reply
    • Larry Smith
      Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:41 pm | Permalink

      Ditto!

      Reply
    • Heather Hastie
      Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:01 pm | Permalink

      What a great birthday wish Colin!

      I feel the same Jerry, but you know that.

      Hari hari (Maori for Happy Birthday) to a special honorary Kiwi.

      Reply
  6. BJ
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:38 pm | Permalink

    Aww, what a cute comic. Good job, Pliny.

    Happy birthday!

    Reply
  7. Debbie Coplan
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:39 pm | Permalink

    Happiest Birthday Jerry! Thank you for making my life so much richer. I’ve gained so much from your website….

    Reply
  8. Julian C
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:40 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday — and really pleased to share the planet with you.

    Reply
  9. rickflick
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:41 pm | Permalink

    I had Tiramisu for my birthday. I highly recommend it.

    Reply
  10. StephaJL
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:42 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday! I hope 2018 is a year of great productivity and many tasty adventures for you!

    Reply
  11. Darrin Carter
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:44 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday and may you have many many more!

    Reply
  12. Steve Obrebski
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:53 pm | Permalink

    Best wisher and thanks for your
    informative blog. Keep on truckin!

    Reply
  13. HAL
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:54 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday and all the BEST in 2018…..and thank you sincerely for your wonderfully educational and entertaining daily posts….. Hal 

    Reply
  14. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday Prof. C.

    Keep up the public outreach on rationality, catz, fud, fairness & sciency stuff
    It is appreciated widely & it helps many more than we’ll ever know!

    THANK YOU!

    Reply
  15. Mark R.
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:58 pm | Permalink

    Great “card” from Pliny. Happy Birthday Jerry! It’s cool you’re observing it in exotic India this year. Keep on keepin’ on as one of my favorite idioms go.

    Reply
  16. Taskin
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday Jerry! I hope you see elephants and leopards 🙂

    Reply
  17. Barry Lyons
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:01 pm | Permalink

    I want Angry Catman to become a Web series.

    Reply
  18. vierotchka
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm | Permalink

    Wishing you oodles of glorious returns of the day!

    Reply
  19. Laurance
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm | Permalink

    Now, when, actually, was this post made? On the penultimate or antepenultimate day of December (we had some sort of discussion about this earlier)? What I’m wondering is where the international date line is. It’s still the 29th here in the Benighted States, so it’s antepenultimate. But if it’s already the 30th in India, it’s penultimate there.

    Anyway, I hope you’re having one whoop-de-doo Happy Birthday, in a beautiful country with super-duper good food. Let this birthday be a joyful and memorable one!

    Reply
  20. Diana MacPherson
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:21 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday, Jerry! 🐆🐅🐱🐈🎂🍰🍾🕺🎉

    Reply
  21. Anna E. Ross
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:36 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday from Charlie D. the pampered rescue cat.
    https://scontent.fmem1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t31.0-8/fr/cp0/e15/q65/25587039_872017857625_427656276412061979_o.jpg?efg=eyJpIjoibCJ9&oh=41bec605ec7337a5e8fa27a4daeda6e7&oe=5AFF588E

    (Charlie’s staff attempted to embed a photo above.)

    Reply
  22. vampyricon
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 8:39 pm | Permalink

    Happy birthday PCC-E! WEIT is one of my favorite books and I finally bought it for Christmas. (I borrowed it from a library previously.)

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: