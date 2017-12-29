Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Various bits by Jerry & Grania

Greetings from a very cold Europe!

Jerry’s sad because today is already the 5th day of Koynezaa (it ends tomorrow on my birthday), and greetings have been few on the ground and presents nonexistent! Do remember this six day holiday that celebrates The Wonder that is Coyne! For my birthday, instead of extorting readers or Facebook friends to donate to my favorite charity, I simply ask them to give fusses to a stray cat (or, if you really want to make me happy, adopt one).

Today’s Google Doodle in India celebrates the 113th birthday of Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, or, in the beautiful and local Kannada script, ಕುಪ್ಪಳಿ ವೆಂಕಟಪ್ಪ ಪುಟ್ಟಪ್ಪ. Also known as Kuvempu, Wikipedia describes Puttapa as “an Indian Novelist, Poet, Playwright, Critic and Thinker. He is widely regarded as the greatest Kannada Poet of the 20th century. He is the first among Kannada writers to be decorated with the prestigious Dnyanpith Award.”  Poetry is a big deal in India—much bigger than in America—and great poets are widely celebrated. Here’s the Doodle.

Kannada, by the way, is the local language of Karnataka, which includes Bangalore. There are so many languages in India that many people from different areas communicate in English or Hindi, but often locals in some areas don’t speak Hindi well.

A cat zinger from the official Downing Street Mouser.

 

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon is sad as he didn’t get any presents, which is weird because Hiroko kindly sent him (and Hili) some “cat’s snacks” from Japan, as well as some dog treats for Cyrus. When I asked Malgorzata why Leon was sad when he had gotten presents, she responded, “You didn’t notice the word ‘today’. Leon got presents every day during the holiday. Now, when the holiday is over, he is complaining.”

Leon: What, no presents today?!!!

And in Winnipeg we have a special Christmas Gus photo. As his staff notes:

Gus demonstrates the latest thing in cat toys. (There is a pile of half a dozen toy mice just outside the picture frame…)

 

Here’s sweet story from The Dodo about a hero vet who looks after animals who have “fallen on hard times“.

And from Poland the inscrutable couple are having an ineffable conversation. I think.

Hili: What’s the time?
Cyrus: Nine o’clock.
Hili: You are just guessing.

In Polish:

Hili: Która może być godzina?
Cyrus: Dziewiąta.
Hili: Zgadujesz.

Hat-tip: Matthew

5 Comments

  1. Blue
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 6:44 am | Permalink

    … … two items:

    i) in re “that is Coyne,” is it now okay
    to refer to WEIT’s host only as … … Coyne
    ? cuz of the past, I am aware that there are
    a few appellations quite preferred and a few
    so loathed ? as in “Happy Birthday, Coyne ?”

    ii) in re Dr Howard Ralph, his analysis in re
    what he refers (within the linked article) as
    to the absence in educations of the “respect
    for wildlife,” is spot – on. And .the. prime
    reason I appreciate WEIT and Dr Coyne’s
    and Dr Ralph’s dedicated works to remedy that
    absence.

    Haaaappy, Happy Birthday tomorrow, Dr Coyne.

    Blue

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:02 am | Permalink

    Jerry’s sad because today is already the 5th day of Koynezaa (it ends tomorrow on my birthday), and greetings have been few on the ground and presents nonexistent!

    Maybe we can mollify him by securing a Coynezaa greeting from VP Pence that “Jerry Coyne is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful bl*g-host I’ve ever known in my life.” (How long was that guy a POW in N. Korea anyway?)

    Anyway, happy early b-day, boss!

    Reply
  3. Michdevilish
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:05 am | Permalink

    Happy Birthday to all the Capricorns, including PCCE!
    Capricorne Diem!

    Reply
  4. bonetired
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    That vet is also a qualified human doctor – how the hell he found the time to qualify in both beats me !

    http://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/news/in-the-spotlight-dr-howard-ralph

    Reply
  5. Andy Lowry
    Posted December 29, 2017 at 7:48 am | Permalink

    My cat, whose name is Ambrose but is always just called “kitty” when addressed, will receive much fussinations from me in your name today, Prof. CC (E). He was adopted from the local shelter, so that’s covered too.

    Reply

