Ways of Knowing: my talk in Bangalore

Here’s the full content of yesterday’s talk in Bangalore, “Ways of Knowing: Science versus Everything Else”, along with the questions at the end. Due to my poor hearing and occasional inability to make out Indian-accented English, I had to ask for some help in translating a few questions.
It was livestreamed but is now on YouTube. It was delivered at the Indian Academy of Sciences as part of an outreach program that has just been initiated by a number of Indian scientists.
I won’t listen to this, as I hate hearing my own talks, but it did create a great deal of discussion among the audience, which continued for an hour at tea after the talk. The older folk were more resistant to the notion that religion was not a way of knowing anything true about the cosmos, but many students came up to me after the talk and expressed sympathy with my viewpoint. By and large, and as in America, it appears that most Indian scientists are nonbelievers.
Amitabh Joshi, who introduced me, was my host at the Nehru Institute in Bangalore.
I haven’t had time to listen to this yet, but did have a brief look at the vid. Note that there is no sound until about 3:30. (Sound kicks in well before Jerry’s introduced, though.)
This or that Hindu belief may be contradicted by science but practices like meditation, chanting, fasting and yoga will never be in conflict with any empirical discovery. In fact they are an empirical process of a different kind.
First of all, I never made the claim you’re implying I am. Second, some of the putative benefits of those practices may not be what they claim to be, so in that sense they could be making false empirical claims.
Seriously? If you are guaranteed (how?) from the outset that they work and they will always be working (how do you test that?), then they are indeed not processes nor of an empirical (observable, testable) kind.
AFAIK none of those practices have a good empirical support for any extraordinary claim. And why would they? E.g. meditation has at most the same benefits as other resting, chanting has at most the same benefits as other singing, fasting has no known benefits same as every other food fad, yoga is at most no better than other stretching (but I think I have seen warnings for excessive damage statistics), and on and on.