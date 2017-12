by Grania

Good morning! We have a lot of animals from Twitter today.

Spider-cat, spider-cat

Does whatever

A spider-cat does

He doesn't know it's impossible pic.twitter.com/39wBeiQAol — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 27, 2017

A sleepy owl

This made my day🦉❤ pic.twitter.com/t9zJcBeKak — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 26, 2017

And a happy bear

Bear enjoying a frozen stream 🐻 pic.twitter.com/nev3d3eVNs — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 26, 2017

And a bird that sounds un-birdlike.

A kookaburra "laughing" in slow-motion is what nightmares are made of. pic.twitter.com/Ne5NpaGDC3 — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) December 27, 2017

And a tear-jerking video

These animals are tasting freedom for the first time. pic.twitter.com/zu8gVLIFvc — The Dodo (@dodo) December 27, 2017

From Poland, it appears that Hili has a new job.

A: Photo opportunity!

Hili: Quick, cover me and I’ll cover you.

In Polish:

Ja: Sesja zdjęciowa.

Hili: Szybko, zasłoń mnie, a ja zasłonię ciebie.

Hat-tip: Matthew, Charleen & Jerry