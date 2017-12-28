Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ more Thor

The line under this week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “short”, says “the old ones are the best”, implying that this strip is recycled, but I don’t remember it. The last reference is clearly to Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs, but came you name all seven of them? I’ll put them below the fold.

The Seven Dwarfs (from memory, and I’m good at it):

Dopey
Sleepy
Happy
Grumpy
Sneezy

and the two that everyone forgets:

Bashful
Doc

5 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 28, 2017 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    OH that was FUNNY!

    Never heard that one before!

    Reply
  2. davidintoronto
    Posted December 28, 2017 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    More trivia:

    – In Grimm’s original fairy tale, the 7 dwarves weren’t identified by name.
    – A 1912 Broadway play was the first version of the tale to use names (which weren’t the Disney ones).
    – Disney selected its 7 names from a list of ~50 candidates.
    – Other versions of the story (presumably for copyright reasons) have used different names.

    https://blog.oxforddictionaries.com/2015/12/21/names-of-the-seven-dwarfs/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Dwarfs#Names

    🙂

    Reply
  3. Thanny
    Posted December 28, 2017 at 9:47 am | Permalink

    The “ones” which are “old” are jokes.

    Reply
    • Sue B
      Posted December 28, 2017 at 11:12 am | Permalink

      Ah, could be! I was thinking that the old gods are best.

      Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted December 28, 2017 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Big 🙂

    Reply

