Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ more Thor

The line under this week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “short”, says “the old ones are the best”, implying that this strip is recycled, but I don’t remember it. The last reference is clearly to Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs, but came you name all seven of them? I’ll put them below the fold.

The Seven Dwarfs (from memory, and I’m good at it):

Dopey

Sleepy

Happy

Grumpy

Sneezy

and the two that everyone forgets:

Bashful

Doc