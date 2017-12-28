Editors of Science name the biggest science advances of the year

This short video from Science magazine lists the editors’ picks of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2017. It’s generally okay (well, CRISPR antedates this year), but that bit about a new species of great ape‚a new orangutan—is bogus (see my take here and here).
Is that the faith-based breakthroughs we see in the blank space beneath?
Just an FYI, they are talking about a new super-precise gene editing technique that is based on older CRISPR.
