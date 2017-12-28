A real feminist

This is a post from the public Facebook page of Anna Muzychuk, a Ukrainian chess grandmaster who holds the women’s world’s titles in Rapid Chess and Bliss Chess. In November she announced she would give up her titles by refusing to attend this year’s championships in Saudi Arabia on grounds of women’s secondary status and the dress and “guardian” codes that still remain in a land that may be reforming:
A two-time world chess champion has said she will not defend her titles at a tournament held in Saudi Arabia because of the way the kingdom treats women as “secondary creatures”.
Anna Muzychuk, of Ukraine, turned down the chance to travel to the event despite modest signs of reform in the kingdom under the young crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
“Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad,” said Muzychuk. “I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined.”
The Saudis are believed to have paid $1.5m (£750,000) to host the championship for the first time. The sport’s governing body, Fide, had claimed a measure of success in persuading Saudi authorities to allow female competitors to compete in high-necked white blouses and blue or black trousers instead of full-body abayas.
FIDE claimed victory by not making women wear full body coverings? What kind of victory is that? Women playing rapid chess should be able to wear what is comfortable, and I don’t think a “high necked blouse is that comfortable”. But it’s execrable that there would be any such dress code for a chess championship. FIDE is reprehensible, and has been (see below).
However, for Muzychuk, it was not enough. “I am going to lose two world champion titles, one by one,” she wrote on Facebook. “Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone’s rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside and altogether not to feel myself a secondary creature.”
Oh, and one more issue about this Saudi tournament. Seven Israeli players who had requested visas to be allowed to participate in the speed chess championships had their visas denied. And that’s just fine with FIDE:
Seven Israeli players had requested visas for the tournament, taking place from 26-30 December. It would have been the first time Saudi Arabia had publicly hosted Israelis, as the Gulf state does not recognise Israel and there are no formal ties between them.
The Fide vice-president, Israel Gelfer, speaking in Athens where the body’s secretariat is based, said visas for the Israeli players “have not been issued and will not be issued”.
He said the tournament would go ahead as planned. It was not immediately clear whether other delegations had been excluded but players from Qatar had suggested they may have been rejected.
Well, screw FIDE, who didn’t defend the Israelis’ right to play with the world’s other chess champions. They should have ensured from the outset that no player would be barred because of their dress or their nationality. And if the Saudis didn’t comply, no tournament there. This isn’t rocket science, it’s simple civility and respect for other humans.
Brava, Anna Muzychuk!
This protest calls to mind the interview between Oriana Fallaci and the Ayatollah Khmomeini, shortly after the 1979 revolution. Fallaci was a bomb-thrower to be sure, but we could use more like her today:
Fallaci: I still have to ask you a lot of things. About the “chador”, for example, which I was obliged to wear to come and interview you, and which you impose on Iranian women…. I am not only referring to the dress, but to what it represents, I mean the apartheid Iranian women have been forced into after the revolution. They cannot study at the university with men, they cannot work with men, they cannot swim in the sea or in a swimming-pool with men. They have to do everything separately, wearing their “chador”. By the way, how can you swim wearing a “chador”?
Khomeini: None of this concerns you, our customs do not concern you. If you don’t like the Islamic dress, you are not obliged to wear it, since it is for young women and respectable ladies.
Fallaci: This is very kind of you, Imam, since you tell me that, I’m going to immediately rid myself of this stupid medieval rag. There!
These problems in chess never occur with the blokes. One can’t help but feel so sorry for the chess women who want to attain the full measure of their dignity, that they have to do this while FIDE kowtows to the oil-men. I don’t think Kasparov has a good word to say about FIDE.
Well, the sexism problem doesn’t occur….I still have a problem with FIDE hosting an event in a country that is going to reject the visas of regular competitors for political reasons.
Going forward, I think a question for prospective host countries should be: “we expect competitors from many countries [shows list]. Will they all be allowed to come and compete in your tournament?” If the answer is no, that country should not be allowed to host. And yes, this goes for the US too. If, in the future, our new travel bans are going to prevent any known high-level competitor from participating, FIDE should reject any future US applications to serve as a host country.
This isn’t the first time
Jewish players have been rejected because of where the tournament is held. And it’s not the first time FIDE has chosen money over women either.
I also think it’s time top male golf and tennis players, for example, stood up to the Gulf States. They’re paid obscene amounts of money to play there because the countries want good publicity, while women suffer.
And the corruption re where the Soccer world cup is held is another example.
Good on Ms Muzychuk (what a cool name!). It would be good to see her get more support.
It would be good if they did. But it would be much better if the institutions implemented strong anti-bigotry rules, rather than the players being put in the ‘paycheck or social justice’ bind.
Well, Boris Gelfand, Israeli grandmaster and challenge for the world title just a few years ago, was unable to attend because of the unconscionable exclusion of Israeli players.
The next women’s championship chess tournament will be held in the men’s bathroom off the Oval office. That way no women will be allowed to participate and the title of Women’s Chess Champion will go to a man as it biblically should.
“Bliss Chess”??? Did you mean Blitz Chess?
You’d think that the arbiters of a game which, since the 15th century, has had the Queen be the most powerful piece on the board would allow women players to wear what they want.
Well, that is 1.5 M US$ less for Wahhabist madrassas, I’d say. I’m surprised FIDE gave in for such a paltry amount. They should not have gone for less than 500 M. /s
Good Anna, You go girl!
Good for her.
Oh the women – we will take it all! Your chess, your Star Wars and your Doctor Who and we will not be covered in sacks as we do so! Muhahahahahaha!
First of all, thanks for the post and publicizing this situation. It doesn’t seem to have gotten as much press as the pure Women’s World Championship brouhaha from last year.
It’s all about the money, again. The overall prize fund for the men and women is actually $2M, and incredible sum for chess. No other country could begin to put up that much money, and so the corrupt FIDE (which gets something like $400,000 from this bid) once again lines its pockets and ignores its own guidelines regarding suitable venues.
Here is a good summary of the situation from ChessBase, a company based in Germany: https://en.chessbase.com/post/world-rapid-starts-in-riyadh
Note that the only man who seems to have stood in solidarity with Muzychuk here is the American Hikaru Nakamura. On Nov 9, 2017 he tweeted: “To organize a chess tournament in a country where basic human rights aren’t valued is horrible. Chess is a game where all different sorts of people can come together, not a game in which people are divided because of their religion or country of origin.”
Good for Hikaru, especially since he excels in rapid/blitz chess, where he consistently ranks in the top 10 in the world, and usually 2nd only to Magnus Carlsen (who just today lost in the last round to Grischuk). Nakamura would have almost certainly won a considerable amount of money for a few days worth of work.
Note that the other top American players, Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana, also declined to play (as did a number of other top male players), but they only cited scheduling conflicts, and not on principle.
Many of the other players, if they commented on this situation at all, either glossed over it (Carlsen adopts a pure apolitical stance, saying Norway has no official beef with Saudi Arabia), or said something to the effect that at least Saudi Arabia is trying to improve (cf letting women drive, the modified dress code). One annotator even said “I couldn’t care less what happens outside the playing venue.” OK, fine… a very disappointing comment that could easily be overlain to so many other situations in this world, present and past.
I’m not on Facebook and I could not find Anna on Twitter, but what I want to tell this young woman today is “you’re my hero”.
And think what would happen if all people in sport or entertainment who disagree with humiliation of women refused to visit those medieval theocracies
The bishop is to replaced by an imam and the queen must be fully covered or represented by a block of vanished wood.
All pieces other than the queen, must be moved by a male, no women touching or fondling ‘male’ pieces will be tolerated.
The Queen is now worth minus 23.75 by the way, so do your best to leave her at home.
A true feminist is right!