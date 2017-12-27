Wednesday Hili dialogue

by Jerry & Grania

Good morning all!

In India today we have a Google Doodle (click on photo to see the whole thing) celebrating the life of Mizra Ghalib, an Urdu poet who was born on this day in 1797 (died 1869), and wrote at the tail end of the Mughal Empire, which ended in 1857. As Wikipedia notes,

During his lifetime the Mughals were eclipsed and displaced by the British and finally deposed following the defeat of the Indian rebellion of 1857, events that he described. Most notably, he wrote several ghazals during his life, which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people. Ghalib, the last great poet of the Mughal Era, is considered to be one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language. Today Ghalib remains popular not only in India and Pakistan but also among the Hindustani diaspora around the world.

Here’s one of his ghazals, “Aah ko chahiye”, set to beautiful music. The singer is Jagjit Singh and the movie is “Mirza Ghalib” (a 1988 tv remake of the famous 1954 movie of the same name.

From the Twitters, we get the Reason of Amazon. (Clearly a shill for Big Box)

Why Amazon delivers small things in huge boxes occasionally pic.twitter.com/Qhtbnc5g6w — Alexander Savin (@alexsavinme) December 26, 2017

And this possibly accidental juxtaposition of adverts (click the white button to play). Of course a world where only vegetarians exist is ironically a world where no turkeys exist either. But them’s the breaks.

Today in The stupid, it burns…

This is a real notice posted by a real cinema for the cinema-goers who forgot their brains at home.

News from the fearless and ear-less Gus.

His staff notes:

“I’m not sure what Gus is thinking about but he sure looks fluffed up.”

And in Poland the never-ending cat dilemma which has plagued all cats throughout the ages.

A: Do you want to go out again? You’ve just came back.

Hili: Yes, but I have to check something.

In Polish:

Ja: Znowu chcesz wyjść, dopiero wróciłaś?

Hili: Tak, ale muszę coś sprawdzić.

Hat-tip: Matthew