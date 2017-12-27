I’m still alive!

I’ve been busy with talks and discussions with Indian evolutionary biologists (the community is small, but a few decades ago it was nonexistent). The good news is that the professors and students are smart, which bodes well for evolutionary biology in India–so long as the present government, which appears to be cutting way back on science, doesn’t keep up this trend. Remind me to tell you about the “five benefits” institutes devoted to showing that products of cows achieve miracle cures (one link here). This initiative is about the biggest example of confirmation bias I’ve seen, and even its name shows that: “Scientific Validation And Research On ‘Panchgavya’ (concoction of cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee).” Those are the five miracle products of cows, which, of course, are considered sacred by Hindus and now are achieving the benefit of scientific validation.

I haven’t written much as the wireless was out in my hotel for a day and a half, which was annoying. I’m writing this on the wireless at the Bangalore airport, waiting for my flight to Trivandrum, which is delayed half an hour.

Everything has gone smoothly so far except for the two Disco Evenings of Nightmare (I had one on Xmas eve in Bangalore)–and it’s been a wonderful trip. Kudos to my hosts Shasi, Vidya, Amitabh, and Ray for being so hospitable.

I have many photos to show, but no time right now to put them up–besides, it’s 9 pm in Chicago. Some include the unique food of Karnataka, the state in which Bangalore resides.

As I must depart, have a photo (taken with this computer) of my sitting next to a Buddhist monk using a smartphone. I’m tired as I was up at 5 a.m.