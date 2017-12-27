Although this is a year old, I don’t think I’ve posted “Cunk on Christmas” before, and it’s appropriate as most people are still on holidays. Here the incomparable Philomena finds the true meaning of Christmas in a half-hour BBC special. As usual, she calls on various academics as Christmas Experts.
Note the mention of Richard Dawkins at 28 seconds in.
Don’t know if you’ve seen my OT comment on your previous post but Diane Morgan (Cunk) is on The Infinite Monket Cage Christmas Special. I’m just about to listen to it now.