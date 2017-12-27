Caterpillar mimics scorpion or ant

Matthew emitted this tw**t showing what looks to be a remarkable case of mimicry: a caterpillar (Lepidopteran larva) mimicking a scorpion, and ant, or both. Scorpions are of course not insects but arachnids (like spiders) and have eight legs. Nevertheless, the mimicry is remarkable, and it’s hard to believe that this is anything but a genuine mimic.

I’ve enlarged the mimic so you can see how amazing it is, complete with a fake stinger:

Here’s the moth of Stauropus fagi, which rests with a large part of the hindwings protruding:

Now Matthew may be wrong here, and the model for this mimic could be a stinging ant, as the head looks remarkably antlike, and the scorpion “stinger” could be an exaggerated ant stinger. But it could be both, in which case we’d have an almost unique case of an insect mimicking two distinct arthopods (I know of no other). One way to tell is whether scorpions and ants are both found within the range of this caterpillar.

Wikipedia says this:

In the first instar the caterpillar feeds entirely on its own egg-shell and is unusual in that it mimics an ant or small spider. This is due to the long thoracic legs “and caudal appendages which are ever nervously twisting about”. If the larva is disturbed during this period it wriggles about violently in the same manner as an injured ant.