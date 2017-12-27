Caterpillar mimics scorpion or ant

Matthew emitted this tw**t showing what looks to be a remarkable case of mimicry: a caterpillar (Lepidopteran larva) mimicking a scorpion, and ant, or both. Scorpions are of course not insects but arachnids (like spiders) and have eight legs. Nevertheless, the mimicry is remarkable, and it’s hard to believe that this is anything but a genuine mimic.
I’ve enlarged the mimic so you can see how amazing it is, complete with a fake stinger:
Here’s the moth of Stauropus fagi, which rests with a large part of the hindwings protruding:
Now Matthew may be wrong here, and the model for this mimic could be a stinging ant, as the head looks remarkably antlike, and the scorpion “stinger” could be an exaggerated ant stinger. But it could be both, in which case we’d have an almost unique case of an insect mimicking two distinct arthopods (I know of no other). One way to tell is whether scorpions and ants are both found within the range of this caterpillar.
Wikipedia says this:
In the first instar the caterpillar feeds entirely on its own egg-shell and is unusual in that it mimics an ant or small spider. This is due to the long thoracic legs “and caudal appendages which are ever nervously twisting about”. If the larva is disturbed during this period it wriggles about violently in the same manner as an injured ant.
The invertebrates really do this up so much better than us boney critters.
Too true. I can only mimic my dad, and not that well.
Wow! That IS astonishing mimicry!!
Fascinating.
I just saw this caterpillar today on Flickr, so this is quite a coincidence. I don’t quite ‘get’ the mimicry, but perhaps like many other cases you need to see how it moves to get the full effect.
It does move rather creepily. As shown here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1wV9P-f7Dc
And here:
Interesting to see them provoking it. I wonder if the “stingers” actually do anything and why there are two of them when both the scorpion and stinging ant only have one as far as I know.
I am not sure what are the paired appendages that are considered to be the ‘stinger’. But if they are the last pair of caterpillar prolegs, it could be that it could not get the mutations to merge them into a single appendage since doing that would be really hard.
As we learn quite often about mimicry, the display does not have to be really good to derive some benefit.