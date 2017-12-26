Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

It’s the morning after the night before. I hope there are not too many food hangovers today.

Here’s an ingenious way to serve your guests.

This train buff found the ultimate way to deliver his Christmas party drinks…🚂🍹🎄 #5liveDaily pic.twitter.com/yg6OPEyxPk — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) December 22, 2017

An ingenious way to keep the cat downstairs

How To Keep The Cat Downstairs.. pic.twitter.com/RqnBln0gpf — Nature's Lovers (@natureslover_s) December 21, 2017

A glittery owl

Burrowing Owls usually have bright yellow irises, but a small percentage of owls found in Florida have dark brown or spangled yellow and brown irises which could be the result of a recessive gene being expressed. https://t.co/EW8YhJs6tH pic.twitter.com/3DULVFLik2 — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) December 21, 2017

Our friends from Poland are taking a break from the busy business of eating and sleeping.

Hili: Do you have a moment?

Cyrus: I do.

Hili: Me too.

In Polish:

Hili: Masz chwilę czasu?

Cyrus: Mam.

Hili: Ja też.

Hat-tip: Matthew