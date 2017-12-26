Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s the morning after the night before. I hope there are not too many food hangovers today.
Here’s an ingenious way to serve your guests.
An ingenious way to keep the cat downstairs
A glittery owl
Our friends from Poland are taking a break from the busy business of eating and sleeping.
Hili: Do you have a moment?
Cyrus: I do.
Hili: Me too.
In Polish:
Hili: Masz chwilę czasu?
Cyrus: Mam.
Hili: Ja też.
Hat-tip: Matthew
The train idea is pretty good. Very logistical if that is a word? With all that drinking, having the service close to the floor could be the way to go.
Possibly difficult with pets, however.
Slightly off topic I see where that Sen. Hatch, that worthless waste of space out there in Utah is finally being turned on by the Newspapers of Utah, telling him he has done all the damage they can stand. All I can say to the people of Utah is – What the hell took you so long.
I sense a second demise for the dinosaurs as soon as cat asteroid realizes they are harmless and can be pushed down the stairs.
That would be a catastrophe.
That burrowing owl with “spangled” irises is too weird for me!