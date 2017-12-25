My Christmas dinner

(No photos here as I packed my camera). This was my lunch, ergo my big daily meal, in the IISER guesthouse canteen. I leave for the airport and Bengaluru (Bangalore) in a hour.

Daal (lentils)
Rice
Chappatis
Dahi (yogurt)
Paneer (Indian cheese) curry
Aloo saag (spinach and potatoes)
Fruit: cut-up apples and papayas
Box of mango drink

That’s pretty much a middle-class Indian meal. To those leisure fascists who think I shouldn’t be eating fancy noms, is that acceptable?

Photo from Quartz, “”Christmas in India

Here’s where I’ll be in a few hours:

One Comment

  1. Frank Bath
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 6:50 am | Permalink

    Good travels. South Indian noms await you.

    Reply

