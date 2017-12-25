Monday: Hili dialogue

Happy Christmas, [JAC:and from India, too!]
There’s a Google Christmas Doodle today; click on the screenshot below and then advance to see the four panels. NDTV explains:
Christmas is here and Google announced the beginning of merriment with a four picture series of Doodles. December is synonymous with spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. And what’s better than a vacation with the family!
This is the thought behind the Christmas Google Doodle which shows a family of penguins – a “pair of slippery-footed siblings” – preparing for the season – packing their bags and suitcases for a vacation.
This continuous series which started on 18th December will unfold a complete story that would reach its conclusion on 1st January.
The illustrations show four calendar dates – 18th December, 25th December, 31st December and 1st January. One of the illustrations in the series has a photo frame with a picture of the penguin and parrot families and four wrapped gift boxes.
On the first day, which was 18th December – when the series debuted, the pair of penguins, inside an igloo at the South Pole, is seen packing their bags for a vacation with the family. They are visibly excited to be reunited with their parrot friends up north in a warmer region.
Today, on the 25th of December, the penguins are seen with their warm-weather relatives. While the family of parrots has tropical fruits, the penguins have come prepared with frozen fish. The two families come together on Christmas day to share a delicious feast and the spirit of Christmas.
From Twitter:
Reader pyers sent a photo of the most efficient way to protect your holiday tree from the depredations of moggies:
Gus got a catnip mouse for Christmas.
Out in Winnipeg, Gus got not only a catnip mouse for Christmas (see above) but some PORKCHOP, a treat that I told him he might get from Santa if he was a good cat. And he wrote his “Onkel Jerry” (he spells in Cat) to report this, sending a video. Note that he licks the chair!
Merreee Krizmess Onkel!!! Het werked! U letterz te Santa werked! I gotz de pokchopz!!! I wuz e bit spishus et furst, but het wuz delishus, jest lik u sed het wuz bee. I likked de plate cleen.
Tankz fur heppin Santa te find mee. I hev hed a furry gud dey. Hev a gud fly tday.
Neffu Gus
A holiday cartoon from reader Pliny the in Between:
And finally, our raison d’être.
Hili: I’m observing it carefully.
A: And?
Hili: And absolutely nothing.
In Polish:
Hili: Przyglądam się z uwagą.
Ja: I co?
Hili: No właśnie nic.
Since Jerry is not doing significant events while traveling, I will throw in a few. Isaac Newton was born on Dec 25 (Julian calendar) in 1642. Charlie Chaplin died forty years ago today. Carlos Castaneda was born this day in 1925. I bring him up to publicly shame myself. In my youth, I thought he was important and had good insights into the human condition. At least I took some good drugs.
In 274, a temple for Sol Invictus is dedicated in Rome by Emperor Aurelian. The real reason for the season – later co-opted by xians. In 1968, Apollo 8 performs the very first successful Trans-Earth injection maneuver, sending the crew and spacecraft on a trajectory back to Earth from Lunar orbit. 1968 was such a crappy year that I really do not mind all that much that the astronauts read from the Book of Genesis on Christmas Eve.
I must finish preparing for my Christmas tradition – making the traditional Christmas lasagna and curling up on the couch with Helen to begin binge watching Season 3 of Fargo.
Forgot one item – Mother Jones has a good story about how a real war on Christmas might proceed.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2013/12/war-on-christmas-north-pole-invasion/
Pliny the in Between’s cartoon is brilliant.