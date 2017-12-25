Monday: Hili dialogue

Happy Christmas, [JAC:and from India, too!]

There’s a Google Christmas Doodle today; click on the screenshot below and then advance to see the four panels. NDTV explains:

Christmas is here and Google announced the beginning of merriment with a four picture series of Doodles. December is synonymous with spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. And what’s better than a vacation with the family!

This is the thought behind the Christmas Google Doodle which shows a family of penguins – a “pair of slippery-footed siblings” – preparing for the season – packing their bags and suitcases for a vacation.

This continuous series which started on 18th December will unfold a complete story that would reach its conclusion on 1st January.

The illustrations show four calendar dates – 18th December, 25th December, 31st December and 1st January. One of the illustrations in the series has a photo frame with a picture of the penguin and parrot families and four wrapped gift boxes.

On the first day, which was 18th December – when the series debuted, the pair of penguins, inside an igloo at the South Pole, is seen packing their bags for a vacation with the family. They are visibly excited to be reunited with their parrot friends up north in a warmer region.

Today, on the 25th of December, the penguins are seen with their warm-weather relatives. While the family of parrots has tropical fruits, the penguins have come prepared with frozen fish. The two families come together on Christmas day to share a delicious feast and the spirit of Christmas.