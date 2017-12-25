I met Santa!

Yep, I saw Father Christmas in the Pune Airport while waiting for my flight to Bengaluru. All of a sudden he was there, dispensing candies from his bag to all the waiting passengers—except me! Why was the American left out? Well, I went up to Santa and asked him if I could have a present, too. He smiled and obliged, and then I asked for a photo. She here I am with an Indian Santa.
I expect he’s a vegetarian as he’s noticeably lacking in avoirdupois. And check out those shades!
And so, which one is Santa?
I thought the avoirdupois delta was a dead giveaway.
I suspect he thinks you’re a Trump supporter! He doesn’t want to get too close – he’s touching you as little as possible mate! 😀
“Why was the American left out?”
Because you’re an older white man – all that he claims to be. So, when he’s around you, his masquerade is all the more obvious.
He probably has some pride and defends his honor as Santa Claus, that’s why he kept distance to you.
Waaaaay too skinny.
Is that a Rolex on Santa’s wrist?
Yeah, only the rich can be vegetarians in the North Pole.
Should have told him you are Canadian. Wear a little maple leaf lapel pin.
Didn’t work out so well for the Canadian couple in In Bruges, eh? 🙂
I see you caught the Grinch sneaking away in the background😉
I had an occasion to use “avoirdupois”a couple of weeks ago! It made me as giddy as reading this has 😂
I only ever hear avoirdupois in this context in song Mr. Five by Five.
Genius!!
I’m told it’s French for ‘to have some peas’. 🙂
The shades suggest his summertime job is impersonating Elvis.
I hope he didn’t put them on when he was asked to pose with an American.
Sometime in the 1980s I heard a radio interview with an Elvis impersonator who was a Sikh, and had been expelled from the International Elvis Presley Impersonators Association for refusing to take off his turban while performing.
At least that’s the reason he gave. It may also have been that he’d replaced the words of famous songs with references to Indian food. He was very funny.
Fake Santa. Not fat. Can’t believe you fell for it.
Christ, Santa makes the Mahatama look portly.
Dig those Roy Orbison Wayfarers, though.
Jerry, you’re a big kid, and it’s why we like you, among all the other things.