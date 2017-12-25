I met Santa!

Yep, I saw Father Christmas in the Pune Airport while waiting for my flight to Bengaluru. All of a sudden he was there, dispensing candies from his bag to all the waiting passengers—except me!  Why was the American left out? Well, I went up to Santa and asked him if I could have a present, too. He smiled and obliged, and then I asked for a photo. She here I am with an Indian Santa.

I expect he’s a vegetarian as he’s noticeably lacking in avoirdupois. And check out those shades!

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    And so, which one is Santa?

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:58 am | Permalink

      I thought the avoirdupois delta was a dead giveaway.

      Reply
  2. Heather Hastie
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    I suspect he thinks you’re a Trump supporter! He doesn’t want to get too close – he’s touching you as little as possible mate! 😀

    Reply
  3. sherfolder
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    “Why was the American left out?”

    Because you’re an older white man – all that he claims to be. So, when he’s around you, his masquerade is all the more obvious.
    He probably has some pride and defends his honor as Santa Claus, that’s why he kept distance to you.

    Reply
  4. Merilee
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    Waaaaay too skinny.

    Reply
  5. darwinwins
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    Is that a Rolex on Santa’s wrist?

    Reply
    • FB
      Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:21 am | Permalink

      Yeah, only the rich can be vegetarians in the North Pole.

      Reply
  6. Claudia Baker
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    Should have told him you are Canadian. Wear a little maple leaf lapel pin.

    Reply
  7. Sabine
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:16 am | Permalink

    I see you caught the Grinch sneaking away in the background😉

    Reply
  8. Miss Ironfist
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    I had an occasion to use “avoirdupois”a couple of weeks ago! It made me as giddy as reading this has 😂

    Reply
  9. Veroxitatis
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:48 am | Permalink

    The shades suggest his summertime job is impersonating Elvis.

    Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted December 25, 2017 at 10:56 am | Permalink

      I hope he didn’t put them on when he was asked to pose with an American.

      Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:16 am | Permalink

      Sometime in the 1980s I heard a radio interview with an Elvis impersonator who was a Sikh, and had been expelled from the International Elvis Presley Impersonators Association for refusing to take off his turban while performing.

      At least that’s the reason he gave. It may also have been that he’d replaced the words of famous songs with references to Indian food. He was very funny.

      Reply
  10. August Berkshire
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    Fake Santa. Not fat. Can’t believe you fell for it.

    Reply
  11. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Christ, Santa makes the Mahatama look portly.

    Dig those Roy Orbison Wayfarers, though.

    Reply
  12. Frank Bath
    Posted December 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    Jerry, you’re a big kid, and it’s why we like you, among all the other things.

    Reply

