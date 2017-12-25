I met Santa!

Yep, I saw Father Christmas in the Pune Airport while waiting for my flight to Bengaluru. All of a sudden he was there, dispensing candies from his bag to all the waiting passengers—except me! Why was the American left out? Well, I went up to Santa and asked him if I could have a present, too. He smiled and obliged, and then I asked for a photo. She here I am with an Indian Santa.

I expect he’s a vegetarian as he’s noticeably lacking in avoirdupois. And check out those shades!