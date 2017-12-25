HuffPo finds marginalization, sexism, bigotry, bullying, child abuse, and exploitation in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeers”

The Pecksniff/Grinches are busy ruining Christmas by minutely scrutinizing every favorite Christmas movie or song for signs of moral failure. Gone is the song “Baby, it’s cold outside” (sexual predation), and with it now goes the movie Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer—at least according to the HuffPo (“All the News that’s Fit to Pecksniff”) video below (click on screenshot to go there):

Here are some of the ideological crimes committed by the movie (and I’m not kidding you, nor are they!):

Child abuse:



Bullying!

Bigotry!



Marginalization!

Sexism!

And, HuffPo’s ultimate take:

This would seem like a parody of “Social Justice Warriorism” if it weren’t serious. But it is serious.

These are not college students who have yet to mature; these are graduates who publish a widely-read website. So don’t suggest that some day these people will grow out of this: it’s simply too late. They are grown, except emotionally.

In what way will this Pecksniffery help our world? Will we all realize that Rudolph is a parable of bigotry and abuse, and become more woke? I doubt it. The world these people want to create is Orwellian, and the Pecksniffs are creating it not by helping people, but by petty tests of ideological purity.

Enjoy your holiday, including watching Rudolph. And god help us, every one!