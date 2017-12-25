HuffPo finds marginalization, sexism, bigotry, bullying, child abuse, and exploitation in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeers”

The Pecksniff/Grinches are busy ruining Christmas by minutely scrutinizing every favorite Christmas movie or song for signs of moral failure. Gone is the song “Baby, it’s cold outside” (sexual predation), and with it now goes the movie Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer—at least according to the HuffPo (“All the News that’s Fit to Pecksniff”) video below (click on screenshot to go there):
Here are some of the ideological crimes committed by the movie (and I’m not kidding you, nor are they!):
Bullying!
Marginalization!
Sexism!
And, HuffPo’s ultimate take:
This would seem like a parody of “Social Justice Warriorism” if it weren’t serious. But it is serious.
These are not college students who have yet to mature; these are graduates who publish a widely-read website. So don’t suggest that some day these people will grow out of this: it’s simply too late. They are grown, except emotionally.
In what way will this Pecksniffery help our world? Will we all realize that Rudolph is a parable of bigotry and abuse, and become more woke? I doubt it. The world these people want to create is Orwellian, and the Pecksniffs are creating it not by helping people, but by petty tests of ideological purity.
Enjoy your holiday, including watching Rudolph. And god help us, every one!
Hey, the coach and Santa are assholes, and I don’t mind it being pointed out.
Ah, for the good old times when kids ran around in the wood with their friends and sometimes got hurt but figured out things for themselves! Parental over-supervision has created a generation of whinny, overly sensitive grownup babies.
Ha! Did you mean whiney? But whinny is good, in this context.
Kind of looks like a joke but then everything at HUFFPO is a joke.
“The world these people want to create is Orwellian, and the Pecksniffs are creating it not by helping people, but by petty tests of ideological purity.”
Very true. And they know no indulgence with any moral ” fault” they have identified, not even at Christmas time.
Huffpo always drips with sanctimony but I have to say that I’ve never liked the theme of that damn song.
Typical half-empty perspective. Instead of the lesson that everyone has something to contribute, they see this.
I gotta say I don’t begrudge the SJWs ‘Baby it’s cold outside’. They’ve got a point, that song ranges from obnoxious to outright rapey.
Aw, get your mind outta the Rohypnol. 🙂
To adapt an old saying: Against stupidity like this, even Ceiling Cat contends in vain.
All Huffington’s strictures are perfectly true, of course, but my children knew that years ago, approximately when they stopped being charmed by 1st-generation stop-motion animation. The article is devoid of actual information. Anyone who would agree knows it already… Well, it might sway a few nine-year-olds, but do they read HP?
By the way, isn’t everyone involved in this long-ago production retired or dead?
Oh deer! What a petty caribou-boo hath Huffpo wrought.
Isn’t there an actual message in the Rudolph story.
Rudolph shows them all that their prejudices were wrong by doing good despite them.
Lessons learned.
It’s a story, like many others.
I don’t know much about the “Baby it’s cold …” song, but isn’t it a dance too.
A stylized interplay between a man and a woman.
Some of the inter-play going on in some dances is pretty sexual.
IMO, Mister Orwell would be aghast that his name would be used as a connotation for something that he abhorred.