Garry Wills whitewashes the Qur’an

Garry Wills is one of those smart people—one of those prolific and thoughtful intellectuals—who baffles me because he’s an observant Catholic. I can never fully understand how people who are smart and reality-oriented, and whose lives are prosperous and well ordered, can nevertheless go to church and pray to a being for whom there’s no evidence. If he believes in the Transubstantiation and Resurrection, so much the worse.
In one way all religions occupy the same boat: that vessel floating on the sea of supernatural belief. And so it’s common for believers in one sect to defend those in others, even if those other sects fosters dangerous extremism.
And so we have scholar and author Garry Wills pulling a Karen Armstrong/Reza Aslan tactic: writing a book about the Qu’ran and telling us that we’ve all misunderstood it—that’s it’s not only not that bad, but actually a wonderful book about the love of God for humans, and about how humans should love each other.
The review notes that Wills claims that the Qu’ran is basicially a document of concordat, of love, and even of respect for women. And of course “jihad” doesn’t mean crusade, but something nice:
In fact, [Wills[ points out, jihad does not mean “holy war.” It means “striving” — as in striving to lead a moral life. The main point of the Quran’s discussion of violence is to establish limitations on its use, and to “abstain from violence to the degree that that is possible.” While a few endlessly cited verses have to do with violence, “the overall tenor is one of mercy and forgiveness, which are evoked everywhere, almost obsessively.” This is what is striven for in the Quran, not war.
Well, I’ve read the Qur’an, and this is not the Quran I find—the one that’s filled with threats of hell and calls to smite unbelievers and apostates. Yes, there is no explicit call in the Qur’an for women to cover their bodies, and yes, jihad has seeral meanings, but for some sects of Islam that doctrine has been turned even more violent through interpretation. This is the opposite of Christianity, in which secular morality has tamed the more violent behavior of its adherents. Islam has yet to undergo such a reformation, and is less likely to do so because because its words are taken more literally.
What Wills has done, apparently (and I will read his book to check) is construe the Qur’an in as favorable a light as possible, just as Karen Armstrong has done. Why? I can only guess that because he’s religious, he has a propensity to see only the good in other religions and in their gods. And you don’t make yourself popular by writing a book showing that the Qur’an is filled with threats, violence, and hatred.
I urge you to read the Qur’an for yourself (be sure to get a translation that is generally approved by scholars) and see if you can find the benignity, love,and peace that Wills sees. Judge for yourselves.
But I wonder how Wills would excuse the god of the Old Testament, who is explicitly genocidal, judgmental, and thoroughly nasty. And how does he deal with the fact that some branches of Islam, using the very words of the Qur’an, have used their faith to justify horrible acts. Does he know more about what it mans than do the imams?
I don’t care all that much about jihad. All I need to know is that Islam means “surrender,” surrender your life to others who then tell you how to behave and what to do. Gosh, who wouldn’t like that?
Islam, like all of the other religions, is just a vast social control mechanism by which the elites suck off the efforts of the masses.
You may not be interested in holy war, but holy war is interested in you.
My guess is if Willis can buy all that stuff in the Catholic religion and all the pedophilia in the church, he can invent anything. Besides what he think the Quran says and what a billion and a half Muslims believe are not related. I guess all he has to do is get them to read his book and everything will be fine.
Wills
God turns brains to mush. I know really sharp, educated people whose brains have turned to goo in all the goddy parts.
If there is to be an “Islamic Reformation”, believers are going to have to start by not taking the Qur’an literally. Perhaps Wills and others like him are just trying to point the way with fingers crossed.
Hey, it’s Christmas Day when we are supposed to look on the bright sides of things, right? Not that I believe in any of that religious stuff, of course.
I’d rather take the word of Ibn Warraq and Ali Rizvi, two ex-muslims who have written books on why they left Islam: both say that the Quran is violent and misogynistic.
I strongly second reading a *complete* mainstream Koran.
The Koran is not ordered by “date of presumed revelation”, which matters quite a lot as it turns out. There are several traditional orderings. One of those is used for a book I recommend as a supplement: A Simple Koran, available on Amazon.
The Oxford Short Introduction to the Koran is also useful.
Wills is very much an anti-clerical Catholic (which he wrote about at length in his book Papal Sins), and there’s been no harsher critic of the Church’s handling of the sexual-abuse scandal. Wills also has written a book-length apologia for his Catholicism. I have a copy, but haven’t read it yet, though I hope to eventually. I’ve read another of his books on religion — Head and Heart: American Christianities<, about the history of Christianity in the US — and found it fair and enlightening.
Indeed, I've read quite a few of Wills's books on a variety of historical topics (the man is nothing if not über-prolific), and though he may be all wet about the Qur'an in his latest, I've always found him an insightful, articulate, and companionable guide.
For those interested in Wills’ book, there are several videos in which he discusses it. They include:
This article by Wills is just nonsense. Either he hasn’t read Islam’s holy texts or he is just lying.
Unlike Jesus, Mohammad was a real historical figure with a biography (the Sira) written about 150 years after his death. The many branches of Islam share two beliefs in common: (1) The Quran is the exact literal word of God. and 2) Mohammad, his messenger, was the perfect model of a human being and is to be emulated.
Islam has three sets of holy documents; the Quran, the Sira and the Hadith. The Quran, as the literal word of God is most revered. You need familiarity with all three to have an understanding of Islam and its origins.
The Quran (which is not in chorological order) is most usefully thought of as consisting two rather distinct parts. The part when Mohammad started out in Mecca, when Islam was small and weak and could have been easily wiped out by the followers of the tribal gods, relates to the early formation of Islam. This Meccan section contains the more tolerant parts such as the oft quoted “there shall be no compulsion in religion”.
After he fled Mecca and moved to Medina and gained power and many followers, the Median part begins, and the Quran turns nasty and intolerant.
In the Sira which mostly describes more than 40 battles fought while Mohammad was alive, all but three involve violent offensive (rather than defensive) Jihad.
The Hadith (large collections of the pronouncements of the perfect man on many topics) describe a load of nasty stuff related to women and extreme intolerance and violence towards people who opposed him.
With a perfect ruler who combined warlord, religious and government leader into one person it’s not surprising that democracy is essentially nonexistent in Muslim majority countries.
What “article by Wills” are you referring to? The linked article (as you’ll know if you’ve read it) isn’t by Wills; it’s a review by Lesley Hazleton of Wills’s new book (which I assume you haven’t read either).
It’s quite a reckless charge to accuse an author of Wills’s established reputation and integrity of either not having read, or outright lying about, the work he’s analyzing. Hope you’ve done more than skim a one-paragraph excerpt from a book review before making it.
The gist of the Quran is that God will torture for eternity those who reject him or his prophet, or oppose his plans. The same idea appears in the story of Moses. Both, the threat of eternal punishment and the story of Moses are repeated endlessly. I don’t know what’s wrong with people that don’t find the idea idea of eternal punishment repellent.
