A Christmas cat story

This heartwarming tail of cat rescue was sent by reader Diane G.; it’s called “A Christmas Cat” and recently appeared at the Daily Kos.

Read for yourself the tale of Greta, the twice-abandoned but rescued tabby. But then don’t linger on this website: there are presents to open, foods to eat, and, if you’re that sort, Baby Jesuses to worship.

Happy holidays as I’m in the air to Bangalore.

Oh, and read some of the cat stories in the comments section of this one.