Xmas catoon

It’s now Christmas in India, I’ve just woken up, and here’s a cartoon from Off the Mark by Mark Parisi, sent by reader Diane G.:

Don’t forget that it’s the first of the six days of Coynezaa, my personal holiday that starts on Christmas and ends on my birthday (Dec. 30).

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 24, 2017 at 7:56 pm and filed under felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm | Permalink

    One man, who brought the light to this world, born this day^*

    Happy Birthday Issac Newton

    ^*cant recall which calendar, I guess Gregorian but always forget.

    Reply
  2. eric
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:22 pm | Permalink

    On Kedi, On Gus,
    On Hili, on Firefly,
    On Isabella! On…

    add your cats! We all know you can’t herd’em. So put as many as you can into the rhyme (rearranging to make it rhyme if necessary) because if Santa ends up with 20+ cats, that’s even more awesome than 8. 🙂

    Reply
    • Diane G.
      Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:41 pm | Permalink

      Great minds. 🙂 One of the first replies at the cartoon site was:

      “And he called them by name: ‘Now Fluffy, now Taffy, now Whiskers, and Fuzzy, on Smokey, on Mittens, on Patches and Wuzzy!”

      Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:34 pm | Permalink

    Part of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement C. Moore, 1823

    When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
    but a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny rein-deer,
    with a little old driver, so lively and quick,
    I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

    More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
    And he whistled, and shouted, and call’d them by name:
    “Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer, and Vixen!
    “On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Dunder and Blixem!
    “To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
    “Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”

    As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
    When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;
    So up to the house-top the coursers they flew

    To which we can add red-nosed Rudolph at the front

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm | Permalink

    Happy Coynezaa to all.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:06 pm | Permalink

      To you Rick too. And all the WEITers. Plus The Prof of course.

      Hey, Rickflick is a two syllable Santa sleigh-puller type name! Are you reasonably aerodynamic? Can land on your feet etc.?

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted December 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm | Permalink

        Thanks.

        No, I am hardly aerodynamic, and besides I can’t fly unless supported by an engine with wings. I try very hard to land on the mains quickly followed by the nose.

        Reply
  5. Christopher
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm | Permalink

    On the first day of Coynezaa
    my true love gave to me
    a book on heredity.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: