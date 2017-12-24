Xmas catoon

It’s now Christmas in India, I’ve just woken up, and here’s a cartoon from Off the Mark by Mark Parisi, sent by reader Diane G.:
Don’t forget that it’s the first of the six days of Coynezaa, my personal holiday that starts on Christmas and ends on my birthday (Dec. 30).
One man, who brought the light to this world, born this day^*
Happy Birthday Issac Newton
^*cant recall which calendar, I guess Gregorian but always forget.
On Kedi, On Gus,
On Hili, on Firefly,
On Isabella! On…
add your cats! We all know you can’t herd’em. So put as many as you can into the rhyme (rearranging to make it rhyme if necessary) because if Santa ends up with 20+ cats, that’s even more awesome than 8. 🙂
Great minds. 🙂 One of the first replies at the cartoon site was:
“And he called them by name: ‘Now Fluffy, now Taffy, now Whiskers, and Fuzzy, on Smokey, on Mittens, on Patches and Wuzzy!”
Part of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement C. Moore, 1823
To which we can add red-nosed Rudolph at the front
Happy Coynezaa to all.
To you Rick too. And all the WEITers. Plus The Prof of course.
Hey, Rickflick is a two syllable Santa sleigh-puller type name! Are you reasonably aerodynamic? Can land on your feet etc.?
Thanks.
No, I am hardly aerodynamic, and besides I can’t fly unless supported by an engine with wings. I try very hard to land on the mains quickly followed by the nose.
On the first day of Coynezaa
my true love gave to me
a book on heredity.